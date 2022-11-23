U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Dollar extends losses after Fed minutes

FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, GB pound and Chinese 100 yuan are seen in this picture illustration, in Beijing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended its losses against the euro and the yen on Wednesday, after minutes released from the Federal Reserve's November meeting showed a "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

The euro was 0.9% higher against the dollar at $1.03905, on pace for a second straight session of gains. Against the yen, the dollar was down 1.1% at 139.63 yen.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

