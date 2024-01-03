Dollar Extends New-Year Rally as Traders Hope for Clues on Fed

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar is extending its turn-of-the-year rally as traders reevaluate the amount of monetary easing the Federal Reserve will carry out in 2024, surging against the yen and other Group-of-10 peers.

The greenback advanced on Wednesday by as much as 1.2% against the Japanese yen, reaching a nearly two-week high of 143.73. The US currency was up against most of its peers, while Treasuries and US stocks both slipped.

Momentum behind the dollar has been building so far in 2024, with a Bloomberg gauge kicking off the year with its best one-day performance since March. Now, investors are looking ahead to a release of minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting, which may offer more clues on the path ahead for interest rates. An array of labor-market data due later this week is forecast to highlight a US labor market that remains resilient while gradually cooling.

“The unwinding of investors’ aggressive Fed rate cut expectations has helped the dollar recover at the start of 2024,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 FX strategy at Credit Agricole CIB. “A lot of negatives are in the price of the currency, and the dollar should therefore remain a buy on dips as we head into data reports.”

Signals in the market also offer support for the greenback. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index’s 14-day relative strength index recently traded below 30, an indication to some that the currency is now oversold and primed for further gains.

Over the past year, there have been only four occasions when that level was hit. The greenback rallied over 4% from early-February to mid-March, and almost 7% from mid-July to early-October, amid expectations for Fed tightening.

The rise from Nov. 29 to Dec. 11 was shallower and shorter-lived, as bets on Fed cuts picked up. Still, the dollar gauge managed to advance 1.4% from trough to peak until its 200-day moving average put a lid on potential gains.

This time around, the Bloomberg dollar gauge still has about 1.1% to go before hitting its 200-day moving average.

