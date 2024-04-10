Dollar Gains Most in Months as Hot CPI Seen Reducing Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar surged the most since January after hot US inflation data pushed traders to ratchet back the number of interest-rate cuts they expect this year from the Federal Reserve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.8% on Wednesday to the highest since November on a closing basis, while Treasury yields surged and stocks tumbled as a measure of underlying US consumer-price inflation exceeded forecasts for a third straight month. The euro and pound dropped about 1%, while the yen weakened past the 152 level — which traders had been watching closely as a line in the sand for Japanese authorities — to levels last seen in 1990.

After the data, investors abandoned wagers on the Fed lowering rates more than two times this year, buoying the dollar as other major central banks embark on monetary easing.

“US yields and the dollar moving higher as markets were clearly caught leaning towards a soft CPI reading,” said Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. “It astounds me how time and time again, markets get sucked into the dovish Fed story.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.