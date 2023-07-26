Dollar General Adds 100 New Grocery Items — How Do The Prices Compare to Dollar Tree?

Dollar General announced that it’s expanding its private label brand Clover Valley to include new “on-trend” national brand alternatives. Clover Valley has 100 new items for 2023, including sauces, condiments, entrees, sides and snacks at a more affordable price with stylish packaging designs, said Dollar General. Colver Valley now includes 600 products.

Consumables account for approximately 80% of total sales at Dollar General. The company’s research shows that it offers a price advantage over most food and drug retailers and prices that are competitive with larger discount retailers.

“When Dollar General pioneered the ‘dollar store’ format in 1955, few food products were offered. With continual growth and changes to the Company’s business model, our product selection has evolved,” said Jackie Li, Senior Vice President of Private Brands and Global Sourcing, in a July 25 company statement.

We have put ‘Food First’ this year because we see a need and to fulfill the desire for even more options,” Li added.

Dollar Tree, one of Dollar General’s biggest rivals, is also known for its competitive prices. But how do these stores compare?

The Penny Hoarder compared 10 items from these stores and found that Dollar Tree had the lowest prices — $12.50 versus $36 from Dollar General — but still declared that it was ultimately a tie. While Dollar Tree had lower prices overall, Dollar General provided a better shopping experience.

All items were $1.25 at Dollar Tree, but there were limited options and no well-known brand names. The sizes were smaller and didn’t come in bulk. The Krazy Coupon Lady reported similar findings, stating that Dollar Tree frozen items were single servings or smaller, but were still a great deal at just $1.25.

Both stores carried the same frozen item, like Fast Bites Cheeseburgers, but Dollar General’s prices came to $1.50. But if you’re looking for fresh fruits and vegetables, there are more than 3,000 Dollar General stores that offer fresh produce, and another 2,000 stores will get these items on their shelves this year as part of the store’s “DG Fresh” initiative, The Motley Fool Reported.

