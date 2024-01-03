Advertisement
Dollar General to expand again in Louisville. Here's where to expect the new store

Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
·1 min read

Project: Dollar General

Location: 7717 St. Andrews Church Road

Description: Louisville is getting a new Dollar General store expected to open in 2024, the company stated.

The store will hire between 6-10 people to work at the store. People interested can apply through the Dollar General website.

"Dollar General sells quality, name-brand and private brand merchandise such as foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing," the Dollar General Public Relations team said in a statement.

Cost: $750,000, according to building permits.

Size: 10,640 square feet

Curious about a development going in near you? We’ll look into it. Contact us with your questions and the location of the site at CJDevelopment@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Dollar General to expand Louisville footprint again in 2024

