Dollar General opens new store in Canaseraga. What to know about hiring, hours, impact

Dollar General continues to expand its presence in rural Southern Tier communities.

The Tennessee-based retailer announced Monday its latest store at 4 Main St. in Canaseraga is now open.

The new store sits at the village line on a lot that was previously used for agriculture. Canaseraga Mayor Jessica Satterfield said Dollar General’s arrival has generated a “positive reaction” in the small village located near the corner of Allegany, Steuben and Livingston counties.

“We were a little hesitant at first, but now that it’s open I think people are really enjoying it,” said Satterfield.

How many employees is the Canaseraga Dollar General hiring?

Dollar General said the Canaseraga location is expected to employ around six to 10 people, depending on the needs of the store.

The company’s website is advertising for an assistant store manager position with a starting pay range between $15.30 and $15.80 for new hires, as well as a full-time lead sales associate paying between $14.70 and $14.95 for new hires. A part-time sales associate position was also posted, paying between $14.20 and $14.30 for new hires.

“They’re trying really hard to hire locally,” said Satterfield. “I know a few people locally who have already been hired, and there’s a couple others who have applications in currently.”

What products are available in Canaseraga?

The store will carry typical household essentials like food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items from national and private brands.

The store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

How will Dollar General impact the local tax base?

The village will gain new property tax revenue from the construction of the store on a previously vacant lot. While precise numbers were not available, Satterfield said the enterprise will be a “huge asset to the village.”

“They were really cooperative when they were in the building and planning phase,” said Satterfield. “They took into consideration some of our comments and opinions.”

What to know about Dollar General’s growing presence in the area

Dollar General stores are now ubiquitous in many small towns across Allegany and Steuben counties. The Canaseraga location is the 14th store to open in Allegany County alone. A new store in Whitesville opened earlier this year.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Canaseraga store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to the school to mark the store’s debut.

