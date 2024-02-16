Dollar General property in Canton sold for $1.32 million

The Dollar General store is shown at 915 Tuscarawas Street W. on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

A Dollar General property in Canton has sold for $1.32 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Canton1 LLC purchased the approximately 7,400-square-foot building, which is leased by Dollar General, and the 1.1-acre site northwest of Tuscarawas Street W and Fulton Road NW. The company has a Houston, Texas, address listed in the property records.

The transfers cover Jan. 20 to Jan. 26.

Alliance

Csaki Danny Lee Jr & Rieger Jaclyn A from Keirn Ronald A & Susan J, 1030 Overlook Dr, $170,000.

Edwards Chase Jonathan from Jones James G, 2312 S Arch Ave, $117,000.

Lesh Properties LLC from Stanga Philip J & Amedeo Renee, 2481 W State St, $115,000.

LZ Alliance LLC from Lush Enterprises LLC, 2340 W State St, $700,000.

Ormiston Jaden Dean from Csaki Danny L, 2515 S Linden Ave, $125,000.

Sands Rentals LLC from Woodell Rick, 1615 Fairview PL, $99,900.

Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust from One 0 0 One Alliance LLC, 36 Rosenberry St, $82,500.

Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust from One 0 0 One Alliance LLC, 46 Rosenberry St, $82,500.

Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust from One 0 0 One Alliance LLC, 864 S Union Ave, $82,500.

Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust from One 0 0 One Alliance LLC, 880 S Union Ave, $82,500.

Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust from One 0 0 One Alliance LLC, parcel 102842 Union Ave S, $82,500.

Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust from One 0 0 One Alliance LLC, parcel 104899 Rosenberry St E, $82,500.

Sloat Brenden from Cunningham Stephanie, 1001 Noble St, $2,000.

Smith Christy from Edgar Leo Kenneth Jr, 1533 S Seneca Ave, $87,000.

Yoho Barbara from Mudrick Sheila F, 101 Catherine LN, $139,900.

Bethlehem Township

Rearick Zachary & Mallory from Gourley David A Jr, 417 Tuscarawas St NE, $190,000.

Rosencrance Ryan Lee & Christie Lynn from Reaves Gerald W, parcel 1100247 Safari Trl, $4,200.

Wimer Tia R from Huscusson Susan Ann, 6000 Beth Ave SW #45, $4,000.

Canal Fulton

Friedrichsen Jane & Thomas N Jr from Boak Teia R Ttee of the Boak Family, 728 Locust St S, $200,200.

Canton

15 Canton LLC from Griffiths Craid S Ttee & 15 Canton LLC, 3430 Westview Ave NW, $300,000.

15 Canton LLC from XP-6 Properties LLC, 3748 Woodford Ave NW, $340,000.

Blate Michele K from Simmons Ronald, 4525 Logan Ave NW, $230,000.

Brandon Pamala Kay from Heck Rachel, 1227 Poplar Ave SW, $139,900.

Canton1 LLC from Spar Jon Tte, parcel 10008999 Tuscarawas St W, $1,325,000.

Carpenter Real Estate Holdings LLC from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 2414 Grigsby PL SW, $48,000.

Cedillo Jeffrey Samir Diaz from Cedillo Eleizer O Diaz, 306 16th St NE, $41,600.

Chosen 1 Properties LLC from 1124 Mckinley LLC, 1124 Mckinley Ave NW, $175,000.

Chosen 1 Properties LLC from 1124 Mckinley LLC, 507 Richard PL NW, $175,000.

Coastal Line Homes LLC from Ozden Cihan, 1319 Walnut Ave NE Condo 35, $41,000.

Crisalli Nicholas A & Brooke N from Baross Nathan M, 4804 Parwich Cir NE, $276,000.

Davis Arthur L from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 1229 Bedford Ave SW, $81,000.

Diaz Cedillo Oslyn Joczan from Stanley David & Greenlee Carol Jean, 806 12th St NE, $40,900.

Esway Stephen A from Vaughn Jeffrey L, 1711 Harvard Ave NW, $24,000.

Flying Journalism LLC from Prime Home Investments LLC, 1256 Fulton Rd NW, $275,000.

Fuller Justin from Dave Dewayne Sr, 2301 9th St SW, $53,000.

Gonzalez Malonado Jason Antonio from Kenna Lee Holdings LLC, 1421 4th St NE, $17,000.

Griffiths Craid S Ttee & 15 Canton LLC from Griffiths Craid S Ttee & XP-5 Properties, 3430 Westview Ave NW, $300,000.

K&R Property Holdings LLC from Gamble Edward, 2222 17th St NE, $50,800.

Kab Growth LLC from Duckworth Zita A, 1014 Broad Ave NW, $50,000.

Kanam John M from Wenning Richard C &Janet, 1620 Wooster Ave NE, $34,000.

Kanam John Michael from Palladium-Broomwellholdings LLC, 1425 Struble Ave NE, $32,250.

Kell Michael T from Nguyen Thuy Tien T, 1609 Oxford Ave NW, $52,500.

Kenna Lee Holdings LLC from Brooks Jonathan, 1421 4th St NE, $8,500.

Kulczak Steve from Salmen Gregory, 2304 Center CT NW, $145,000.

Laliberte Patrick from Joseph Aaron B & Sarah Nicole, 337 Pheasant Run Cir NW, $305,000.

Livi Property LLC from Capstone 72 Properties LLC, 710 Prospect Ave SW, $118,000.

Manning Russell B Sr & Rhiannon L from Bittenbender Mark W, 2850 25th St NE, $30,000.

Melendez Garcia Jose Alexis from Sereno Crystal, 1116 Ressler CT SW, $90,000.

Michel Tristen & Burton Lucia Marie from Rudd Christopher R, 935 Ridge Rd NW, $153,000.

Middlebrooks Andre K from B&K Real Estate, 514 Newton Ave NW, $75,000.

Murray Lucas W from Angus Lanny R II & Justina L, 809 20th St NE, $90,000.

Osborne Robert G & Earawanna from Lightning Holdings LLC, 1149 Rockwood Ave SW, $158,000.

PGP Properties LLC from Cross Esther E, 627 Alexander PL NE, $17,900.

Pristine Real Estate Limited Liability from Tozzi Capital LLC, 1130 Auburn PL NW, $50,000.

Pristine Real Estate LLP from Rose John T Jr & Denise E, 1328 18th St NW, $59,900.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Dinko Richard & Jill, 1137 7th St NW, $170,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Dinko Richard L & Jill M, 1114 6th St NW, $170,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Dinko Richard L & Jill M, 804 7th St NW, $170,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Dinko Richard L & Jill M, 808 7th St NW, $170,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Dinko Richard L & Jill M, parcel 247367 Hert PL NW, $170,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Dulaney Janae Danielle, 1313 Spring Ave NE, $80,000.

Sunday Properties Ohio LLC from Neo Home Buyers Inc, 2711 11th St NW, $86,000.

Top Realty Enterprises LLC from Nero Rick A, 1821 Grace Ave NE, $43,600.

Wiegreff Alisha & Shaun from Rose Michael L, 650 Hannah Cir NW, $320,000.

Williams Dyanne K & Dawn J from Pfeiderer John T, 216 Ingram Ave SW, $121,500.

Yagiela Daniel & Jessica from Freeh Garrett Thomas, 1214 35th St NW, $115,000.

Canton Township

Peter Nicholas M from REO Trust 2021-NR3, 3101 Gambrinus Ave SW, $46,000.

Jackson Township

AJ0919 03 LLC from Soni Nitin R & Ritan, 6691 Blendon Ave NW, $265,000.

Caldwell Robin L & Rodney J from Mclain David T Ttee, 5455 Peninsula Dr NW, $525,000.

Carrante John Michael & Karen A & from Hall Christine A, 6133 Cedar LN NW, $150,000.

Flores Lauren A & Alberto F from Deering Joseph T, 5600 Astrojet St NW, $249,000.

Ford Amy Elizabeth from Bender Jeanne A Ttee, 6425 Palmer Dr NW, $269,000.

Gory Amy L from RG3 LLC, 7439 Greenview Ave NW, $96,000.

Graham Gail F from Comanitz Patricia Trustee, 3533 Deer Trace Ave NW, $380,000.

Jumrukovski Goran & Tanja from Welsh Fred P & Sarah E, parcel 1608460 Radcliff Ave NW, $26,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6895 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Kardohely Diane M from Pekar John P & Elizabeth C, 4483 Forest Glen NW, $255,000.

Kessler Patrick J from Moon Jeffrey G & Susan A, parcel 1602887 Fleetwood Ave NW, $25,000.

Phelps Carla & Jeffrey from Klein Martin C Jr &Elaine D Trustees, 8330 Overwood Ave NW, $300,000.

Prestige Worldwide Re LLC from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO David, 9465 Shady Oaks St NW, $150,000.

The Covenant Family Trust from Highsmith Joyce N, 5805 Woodhill Dr NW, $220,000.

Lake Township

Brintzenhofe Aaron Ross & Rose Marie from Belaney Corey N & Ewart Shannon R, 3800 Broad Vista St NW, $290,000.

Converse Jason R from Nannah Timothy G & Linda M, 10623 Charney Ave NW, $205,000.

Elliott Jeremy from Tuck Carolyn D, 13170 Lake Ave NE, $174,000.

Fenske Jurgen Dieter & Virigina from Boyd Susie Etal, 400 Jerome Ave SW, $100,000.

Haddad Melissa G & Jeffrey J from Hershey Gerald W, 12097 Lisa St NW, $187,500.

Haddad Melissa G & Jeffrey J from Hershey Gerald W, parcel 1901021 Lisa Ave NW, $187,500.

Mckiernan Susan Paolano from Myles David M Ttee, 8271 Pheasant Ave NW, $212,000.

Lawrence Township

Earnsberger Alex Robert & Megan Nicole from Spurrell Jason & Amanda, 12329 Stover Farm Dr NW, $350,000.

Good Elliot C & Karla J from Miller Henry E, 15451 Wooster St NW, $120,000.

Rylea Realty LLC from Cumpston John R, 3945 Easter Ave NW, $67,100.

Lexington Township

Davis-Clark Kendell & Orzo Jessica from Knepp Ronald G & Lucinda S Trustees of T, 10955 Julie St NE, $252,500.

Fitzelle Shawn & Ginger from Hoops Lavina K, 12515 Beula St NE, $213,400.

Louisville

HK Advance LLC from Eckert Kendra, 705 W Main St, $79,900.

Kling Jashua & Brooke from Lehmiller Samuel & Tracy, 1002 Crosswyck Cir, $333,941.

Ofp Properties LLC from Buccasso Anthony L, parcel 10009842 Enterprise Cir, $130,000.

Selene Finance LP from Bryant Steve & Alesha, 813 E Gorgas St, $48,772.

Massillon

Hartman Chad M & Michelle K from Gibbs Brothers Construction, 436 6th St NE, $42,000.

Menches Thomas E IV & Adkins Stevie from North Star Investors LLC, 156 26th St NW, $169,900.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1828 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Patterson Andrew Craig & Charity Faith from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3478 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $321,330.

Simma Inc Property Solutions LLC from Schweizer Max, 1765 Huron Rd SE, $28,000.

Wallace Renee M from Meggyesy Matthew S and Megan E, 722 Franklin Rd NE, $115,000.

Whittington Donald L II from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3433 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $274,345.

North Canton

Boda Katie from Kardohely Diane M, 924 Pittsburg Ave NW, $309,900.

Boda Katie from Kardohely Diane M, parcel 9203580 Carosel Cir NW, $309,900.

Martin Richard Vernon & Cathie Denise from Linsenbigler Ronald L & Mcdonald Lucinda, 1633 Bennington Cir SW, $289,000.

Mihelich Dean from Fry Sara J, 200 Wise Ave NE, $169,900.

Reinhart Property Group LLC from Shaw Thomas L, 802 Edgewood St SE, $175,000.

Osnaburg Township

Knight Austin W & Winter Miranda H from Winter Kenneth D & Teresa L, 7373 Orchardview Dr SE, $177,000.

Paris Township

HPH Energy LLC from Poole Donald R Sr, parcel 4106001 Lincoln St SE, $12,500.

HPH Energy LLC from Wade Gregory L & Rose M, 368 Pleasant Valley Dr SE, $20,160.

Rowland Kimberley Trustee from Bolevich Michael J & Conrad Jessica, 1168 Fox Ave SE, $440,000.

Perry Township

Anderson Mitchell & Nicole E from Baker Carolyn S, 227 Freeman Rd NW, $60,000.

Bellstedt-Boscoe Pamala J from Duell Karl Jay IV & Karen A, 8228 Navarre Rd SW, $75,000.

Bradley Bryan R & Helen Y from Smith Timothy & Melody, 301 Perry Dr NW, $215,000.

Brownsword Zachary & Alison from Brownsword Gary T &Michelle R, 2591 Ashwell Ave SW, $295,000.

Humes Richard from Simmonds George, 158 Saratoga Ave NW, $207,000.

Hutchinson Laura & Thomas from Everetts Cynthia, 1428 Saratoga Ave SW, $85,250.

Keister Wallace F Jr from Troyer Raymond N & Ruth E, parcel 10017934 Hilton St NW, $34,604.

King Kimberly A from Pack Bobby L, 2285 Delaware Ave SW, $185,555.

Meyer James & Julia from Troyer Raymond N & Ruth E, parcel 10017930 Pheasant Grove Ave NW, $54,490.

Sponseller Darren from White Joshua E, 4611 8th St NW, $138,500.

Warstler Simon from Troyer Raymond N & Ruth E, parcel 10017931 Pheasant Grove Ave NW, $47,045.

Wolf Haley N & Hoskins Carter W from Catazaro Ronald L, 1425 Ellwood Ave SW, $160,000.

Pike Township

HPH Energy LLC from Campbell James R & April, 3424 Greenhill Cabin Rd SE, $8,400.

Plain Township

Brake Brandon Tyler from Spay Jr Robert J, 2525 Brookdale St NW, $204,500.

Cretella Nancy J from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 6756 Harrington Court Ave NE, $347,320.

Koerner Frederick from NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation DBA, 6889 Harrington Court Ave NE, $380,510.

Livingston James v from Naturale Sharon A, 3100 Whitewood St NW, $237,500.

Pastor Pablo Sica from Mayle Wanda & Melanie, 3020 Long Ave NE, $130,000.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC from Brown Anthony D II, 4124 Tannybrooke LN NW #16A, $116,000.

Scheibe Cole from Smith Jr David Emilio, 8008 Garnet Ave NE, $195,000.

Turner Jason & Amy from Pond Michael, 2012 Easton St NE, $205,000.

Wyatt Michael J & Patricia A from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 6804 Harrington Court Ave NE, $395,065.

Zambrano Carrion Jeronimo & Gutierrez from Campian Tracey L, 3020 Bollinger Ave NE, $115,000.

Sandy Township

Yoder Chris D from Baum Chris & Michele, 7440 Wiandt St SE, $10,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Brewster Estates LLC from Schmidgall Ethan Wayne & Cynthia Ann, 460 First St SW #55, $1,000.

Moomaw Gregory R from Gamba Gonzalo H & Cira D Co Ttees, 110 Washington St SW, $255,000.

