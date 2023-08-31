Dollar General Sinks as Fizzling Sales Spur New Forecast Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Dollar General Corp., already on track for its first annual share decline, plunged again after slashing its profit forecast for the second straight quarter.

Rising labor costs and efforts to tame inventory growth will crimp profit in the coming months, and annual earnings will tumble as much as 34% on a per-share basis, the discount retailer said Thursday as it reported financial results. Dollar General had previously said the measure wouldn’t fall more than 8%, while Wall Street had been projecting a drop of about 6%.

The shares sank as much as 19% in New York trading — the biggest decline since the company last reported earnings on June 1. Thursday’s drop adds to Dollar General’s 36% decline this year through Wednesday.

The crumbling outlook piles new challenges on Dollar General, which has been reeling this year from economic pressure on its lower-income customers and stepped-up competition from the likes of Dollar Tree Inc. and Walmart Inc. In the latest quarter, Dollar General’s comparable sales edged down 0.1%, while Dollar Tree’s and Walmart’s US operations reported gains of more than 6%.

“In effect, Dollar General is failing to keep pace with the market,” Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, said in a note to clients. The drop in the retailer’s comparable sales, while modest, “is a long way below the average rate of growth in the grocery sector and is some way below the current rate of inflation.”

The company, which for years dominated the dollar-store business and remains the largest US retailer by store count, said it was planning significant investments to improve the shopping experience. That’s a sign it’s responding to gains by rivals including Dollar Tree, where a former chief executive officer of Dollar General is leading a turnaround effort backed by activist investor Mantle Ridge.

2024 Focus

At Dollar General, the plans include spending more on labor and accelerating inventory-reduction efforts — key steps at a company known for cluttered stores. Those measures will contribute to a drag on operating profit of as much as $170 million in the second half of this year.

“While these investments will pressure our 2023 results, we believe they will further strengthen our foundation as we move into 2024 and focus on driving sustainable growth and creating long-term shareholder value,” Dollar General CEO Jeff Owen said in a statement.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company maintained plans to open almost 1,000 stores this year, bolstering its existing count of more than 19,000 locations.

Sales, bolstered by store openings, rose 3.9% to $9.8 billion. Analysts had estimated $9.9 billion. Dollar General said customer traffic fell.

Headwinds during the second quarter included markdowns, inventory damage and increased shrink, which is a retail-industry term that includes theft. Total merchandise inventories climbed 8.7% from a year earlier, after a jump of 20% in the previous quarter.

