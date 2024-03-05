Dollar General ticketed for this Middletown spot, but is there enough parking?

MIDDLETOWN - A Dollar General store is proposed for a fenced-off vacant lot on Leonardville Road.

Hampshire Belford LLC, the property's owner, has proposed to build a 10,640-square-foot Dollar General store. The township Planning Board is scheduled to hear the application at its meeting on Wednesday night.

The property is located next to a vacant Wells Fargo bank branch. Hampshire Belford, which also owns the old bank property, plans to keep it as is, according to township documents. There's a Walgreens next door and a 7-Eleven convenience store across Leonardville Road.

The nearest Dollar General stores in the Middletown vicinity are in Keyport, Keansburg and Eatontown.

Hampshire's application to build a Dollar General store will need a variety of exemptions to the township's zoning rules.

According to an analysis by township planner Amy H. Citrano, the proposed project doesn't meet the requirements for the number of parking spaces, and the minimum distance between parking and the street, among other items. There also is not a landscape buffer proposed for the side of the property.

