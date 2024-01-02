Dollar Kicks Off 2024 With Best Day Since March on Fed Rethink

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar kicked off the new year with its biggest daily jump since March as traders pared back bets on the scale of the Federal Reserve’s 2024 interest-rate reductions.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index closed higher by more than 0.7% on Tuesday as Treasuries and US shares dropped. It’s the greenback’s biggest one-day advance since the wake of regional banking turmoil more than nine months ago. The dollar outperformed some 31 major-currency peers tracked by Bloomberg.

Such a euphoric start to 2024 comes after a rocky path last year, when the dollar’s performance was largely driven by speculation surrounding when — and by how much — major central banks would cut their key policy rates. The currency fell 2.7% last year, the worst annual performance since the Covid-19 pandemic shocked the world in 2020.

While most of 2023’s drop came as Wall Street increased bets on an easing cycle, traders are now reconsidering the monetary path ahead. While central banks have indicated that they’ve likely delivered the final hikes of this cycle, they will also be reluctant to give up the fight against inflation too soon.

