Dollar Slumps Ahead of US PCE, Sends Franc to Highest Since 2015

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar came under selling pressure ahead of key US inflation data, on the growing expectation that US interest rates may fall in the coming months.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Swiss franc rose to the strongest level against the US currency since 2015, while the euro and Norwegian krone rose to their highest levels since August. The greenback weakened against all Group-of-10 peers.

“The downside move in US Treasury yields is helping to keep the US dollar well capped ahead of the publication of the US PCE data,” said Roberto Cobo Garcia, head of G-10 FX strategy at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in Madrid. “Confirmation of lower inflation pressures would reinforce that view and the bearish dollar trend.”

Markets are growing increasingly convinced that the Federal Reserve will pivot to cutting interest rates next year and Friday’s PCE data is seen confirming the disinflation narrative. Traders priced in 158 basis points of rate-cuts in 2024 on Friday, compared to 154 basis points the day before.

Read more: US Inflation Report to Show Fed’s Battle Is Now All But Complete

The greenback has been on a weakening trend since the Fed last week forecast a pivot to interest-rate cuts. That decision contrasted with European Central Bank policymakers cautioning investors against betting on imminent reductions.

While the ECB is expected to deliver 163 basis points of cuts next year, traders have become more constructive on the outlook for the euro, with one-week options showing bullish sentiment at the highest since February 2022.

Meanwhile, the Swiss franc has jumped to its highest level against the dollar since 2015, when Switzerland’s central bank abandoned its policy to contain currency strength. It also approached a nine-year high versus the euro, a level that was reached earlier this month.

Story continues

The franc is outperforming all its G-10 currency peers this year, bolstered by the view that the SNB’s preference for a stronger domestic currency will keep it afloat.

“We expect USD/CHF to rebound in 2024 on not least a re-tightening of global monetary conditions as the risk of a second wave of inflation resurfaces,” said Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, a FX strategist at Danske Bank AS in Copenhagen, adding that a stronger US economy versus most of its European peers should also boost the pair.

--With assistance from Vassilis Karamanis.

(Updates with dollar moves throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.