Dollar Steady With Further Signs of Virus Easing: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Currency markets began the week with little fanfare and stocks in Asia were headed for a mixed start as the coronavirus pandemic showed signs of easing in some of the world’s key hot spots and some countries moved toward relaxing lockdowns.

The dollar was steady as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state may be past the high point of coronavirus deaths, as cases and fatalities slowed. Fewer daily deaths were also reported in Italy, Spain and the U.K. Traders will have a close eye on the start of U.S. equity futures, with global stocks coming off the back of two weeks of gains.

Investors now have to contend with economies beginning to reopen: Germany is preparing for a limited reopen on Monday. On the stimulus front, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were optimistic about reaching a deal to top up funds in a loan program aimed at helping small businesses stay afloat.

Meantime, earnings season will provide investors with a look at just how much the pandemic has impacted businesses. IBM, Infosys Ltd. and China Mobile Ltd. kick things off on Monday, followed by Coca-Cola Co. and Netflix Inc.

“Even though economic data will be bleak for a while, there seems to be an increasing amount of light at the end of the tunnel,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “Shares are a bit vulnerable in the short term as the economic and profit news is likely to be pretty bleak over the next month.”

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2.7% on Friday.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.5% on Friday.Hang Seng futures dipped 0.3% late Friday.Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index were flat.

Currencies

The yen was flat at 107.54 per dollar.The offshore yuan held at 7.0805 per dollar.The euro bought $1.0870.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.64% on Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude lost 8% on Friday to $18.27 a barrel.Gold was at $1,682.82 an ounce.

