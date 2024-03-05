Dollar Tree: 10 Best New Arrivals in March

Cassiohabib / Shutterstock.com

Dollar Tree constantly adds new products to its shelves. If you aren’t a frequent shopper, you may be missing out on the chain’s best arrivals.

Whether it’s new holiday decor, gardening supplies, toys or other basic household essentials, Dollar Tree’s latest items cater to a range of needs and preferences at a fraction of what you would pay at other retailers. Here are the best Dollar Tree arrivals in March.

©Dollar Tree

Self-Watering Plastic Plant Pot With Saucer

The self-watering plastic plant pot with saucer hit shelves just in time for spring. This can be especially helpful if you plan to travel, but don’t want your plants to suffer. Each plant pot and saucer is $5 and comes in a range of colors.

©Dollar Tree

Vertical Porch Plaque

Giving your porch a makeover? Dollar Tree sells vertical porch plaques in a variety of colors spelling out porch, blessed, welcome or home. The signs are just under two feet tall, and come with a string to hang it up.

©Dollar Tree

Easter Glitter Tree With Speckled Eggs

Get a jump-start on Easter decorating and grab an Easter glitter tree with speckled eggs. These trees come in three bright colors — green, pink and blue — and measure 7.8 inches. Use them on their own as a tabletop decoration or add them to your own crafted decor.

©Dollar Tree

Ladies St. Patrick’s Day Patterned Socks

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a set of ladies patterned no-show and crew socks. The socks come in shades of green with gnomes, shamrocks, lucky horseshoes and more. Each pair is $1.25, and there are six varieties to choose from.

©Dollar Tree

Easter Bubble Wands

Dollar Tree always has bubble wands on shelves, but Easter-themed kits are now in stock. Each pack comes with four sticks, which are decorated with chicks and bunnies in various colors. These are perfect for entertaining the kids as the weather starts to warm up.

©Dollar Tree

Ceramic Wax Warmer

You can use these ceramic wax warmers as a decorative touch to your space, or as an essential oil warmer. Place a candle in the warmer and a wax cube on top. As the wax melts, it will fill your home with the lovely aroma of your choosing. One commenter on the Dollar Tree website said they bought several and they warmed the wax perfectly.

©Dollar Tree

Clear Diamond Jar Candle With Lid

Candles aren’t always cheap, but Dollar Tree sells 3-ounce decorative clear diamond jar candles with lids for only $1.25 each. The candles come in four scents — Eucalyptus, Cinnamagic, Night Jasmine and Mulled Wine.

©Dollar Tree

Mercury-Glass Style Light-Up Plastic Easter Egg

If you’re looking for something different this Easter, Dollar Tree now sells mercury glass, or silvered glass, giant 9.5-inch light-up plastic eggs. The eggs come in several colors and color combinations, and sell for $5 each.

©Dollar Tree

Ioni 3D Faux Minz Lashes

Dollar Tree’s wispy Ioni 3D Faux Minz Lashes received positive reviews online. Reviewers said they were amazed at the quality, and at $1.25, these lashes are a steal!

©Dollar Tree

Laundry Essentials Heavier Weight 7-Pocket Organizer

Dollar Tree added a new pocket organizer to its shelves just in time for spring cleaning. The organizer comes with seven pockets, and one reviewer on Dollar Tree’s website said they’ve even repurchased the item to help with organization.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dollar Tree: 10 Best New Arrivals in March