Dollar Tree: 12 Best New Arrivals in January

How often do you check in with Dollar Tree’s new arrivals? Longtime shoppers know new items arrive at Dollar Tree every week, but those who don’t frequent the store as often might not be as savvy about what’s new.

GOBankingRates reviewed some of Dollar Tree’s new arrivals this month and selected some of our favorites across a variety of departments like personal care and dinnerware. Check out these 12 new arrivals at Dollar Tree.

©Dollar Tree

Valentine’s Day Flour Sack Kitchen Towels

January is the perfect month to snag all the Valentine’s Day essentials you need before they’re sold out.

For just $1.25 each, Dollar Tree shoppers can pick up Valentine’s Day Flour Sack Kitchen Towels to add a dash of love in their kitchens. Choose from an assortment of four cute styles including “There’s Gnome-Body Like You,” “Love,” “I’m On My Way To Steal Your Heart” and “Wheel You Be My Valentine?”.

©Dollar Tree

Gray Marble Printed Dinner Plates

Serve meals in style without breaking the bank (or the dinnerware).

Dollar Tree’s Gray Marble Printed Dinner Plates feature a gray marbled print for a touch of elegance in the dining room and kitchen. These plates currently hold a 4.5 rating on the Dollar Tree website with reviewers praising their overall quality, durability and affordable price.

©Dollar Tree

Ajax Ultra Liquid Dish Soap

Running low on dishwashing soap? Skip a grocery store run in favor of picking up a bottle of Ajax Ultra Liquid Dish Soap at Dollar Tree.

Ajax Ultra comes in a citrus scent and works quickly to easily dissolve stuck-on grease.

©Dollar Tree

Plastic Canisters with Twist On Lids

There’s no end to the things you can store inside these Plastic Canisters with Twist On Lids.

Each canister holds up to three quarts worth of stuff, which can range from storing breakfast cereal or pasta to small toys or crafting and art supplies. A twist-on lid simplifies getting items out and every canister has indentations for easy gripping.

©Dollar Tree

Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade Flavored Spring Water

Dollar Tree shoppers will be excited to see Sparkling Ice is now available to buy in cherry limeade flavor!

Priced at $1.25 each, Sparkling Ice is made from sparkling mountain spring water with the sweet taste of cherry and a squeeze of lime. Add a few bottles to your shopping cart so you have plenty handy when heading on a long weekend trip, working from home or bringing along to a sporting event.

©Dollar Tree

Irish Spring Original Deodorant Soap Bars

Whether you need to stock up on your existing soap supply or want to try out a new bar soap in 2024, add Irish Spring Original Deodorant Soap Bars to your Dollar Tree shopping cart.

Each package contains two bars which means Dollar Tree shoppers pay about 63 cents per bar.

©Dollar Tree

PS Clean Beauty Volumizing Shampoo

Running low on shampoo? Skip expensive drugstore brands and grab a bottle of PS Clean Beauty Volumizing Shampoo at Dollar Tree this month.

PS Clean Beauty shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients for all hair types and has a fragrant green tea scent. One Dollar Tree reviewer, Sharon Grace, recommended the shampoo thanks to its low price compared to other top dollar shampoo brands.

©Dollar Tree

Speed Stick Men’s Deodorant

Save a few extra dollars when you shop for men’s Speed Stick Deodorant at Dollar Tree. Each deodorant is $1.25 each and comes in an invigorating avalanche scent, designed to provide 24-hour freshness.

©Dollar Tree

Colgate Baking Soda and Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste

Priced at just $1.25 per tube, Colgate Baking Soda and Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste is a deal Dollar Tree shoppers won’t be able to pass up this month. Currently, this toothpaste holds a 4.8 rating on the Dollar Tree website with reviews highlighting the great value of a name brand toothpaste for much less.

As a pro tip, this toothpaste is only available for in-store purchase. Check your local Dollar Tree to see if it’s in stock!

©Dollar Tree

Fashion Hardback Journals

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to journal, pick up one of Dollar Tree’s inexpensive Fashion Hardback Journals.

Each journal includes 60 lined pages to write, sketch and take notes in. Frugal living YouTuber Kate Kaden cites the journals and notebooks available at Dollar Tree as one of her favorite things to buy at the dollar store. Kaden also recommends those who don’t like budgeting in apps or in spreadsheets use a physical journal to help track their spending habits.

©Dollar Tree

Crafter’s Square Crochet Amigurumi Animal Kit

Want to learn how to crochet without investing a ton of money into buying all the supplies? Pick up one of Crafter’s Square Crochet Amigurumi Animal Kits at Dollar Tree.

Inside each kit you’ll find everything you need to crochet a small stuffed animal including a plastic needle, yarn, stuffing, crochet hook, plastic beads and instructions. Best of all, you’re only spending $1.25 for the set.

©Dollar Tree

Spinning Date Night Plaque

Price: $1.25

For just $1.25, this Spinning Date Night Plaque is a fun and affordable way for couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Each plaque includes a variety of inexpensive date night options. Will you go stargazing or enjoy a movie night together? Spin it and see what fate has in store!

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dollar Tree: 12 Best New Arrivals in January