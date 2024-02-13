12 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts at Dollar Tree and More

©Shutterstock.com

Whether you’re looking for Valentine’s Day gifts for your kids, friends or that special someone in your life, it’s not too late to find great options — at great prices — at Dollar Tree, Walmart, Target and other popular retailers.

Here’s a look at some of the Valentine’s Day gifts you can find on a budget.

Artificial Roses

Real flowers die but artificial ones last forever. Gift your Valentine one of these beautiful red artificial roses to show them your love is as long-lasting as the bouquet.

Jade Rollers

Made of smooth jade stone, using this facial massager can help reduce puffiness, ease facial tension and give your sweetheart a little at-home spa treatment that shows you care about their wellbeing. For a little more than a buck, it’s a cute, unique gift that encourages your loved one to de-stress while feeling pampered.

Candy

You can find a wide variety of Valentine’s Day chocolates and candy at Dollar Tree — and at lower prices than you’d find at your local drugstore in many cases. Choose from chocolate heart boxes, chocolate-covered cherries, heart-shaped marshmallows and more.

Plush Sloths and Bears

You can always find cute stuffed animals at Dollar Tree, but it’s an especially savvy destination for last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts. The store has a wide variety of plush toys available, including Fuzzy Friends Colorful Hanging Sloth Plushies and Fuzzy Friends Valentine’s Chocolate-Scented Bears.

Valentine’s Day Socks

Valentine’s Day-themed socks make a great addition to any holiday gift basket and these from Walmart are especially adorable.

Letter in a Bottle Personalized Gift

Allowing you to write a heartfelt, customized love letter, this elegant glass bottle engraved with “I Love You” enables a romantic and meaningful expression of affection perfect for Valentine’s Day. With included decorative touches like parchment paper and a polished gift box, this message-in-a-bottle-themed gift provides a touching way to remind your partner how cherished they are.

Hello Kitty Valentine’s Day Heart Box Gift Set

Filled with a cute travel mug, stickers, notebook and keepsake box, this Hello Kitty-themed set allows you to give your Valentine lots of Valentine’s cheers. And if Hello Kitty isn’t your sweetheart’s favorite, Walmart also offers this adorable gift set with popular characters like Frozen, Spiderman and more, so you can find the perfect match for your special someone.

Wind Down Kit

Filled with calming self-care goodies like a silky sleep mask, relaxing shower steamer and stress-relieving acupressure ring, this thoughtfully curated wellness kit from Target allows you to pamper your Valentine with some much-deserved R&R. Perfectly packed in an adorable sherpa bag, this rejuvenating eight-piece set is already beautifully wrapped and sure to help your loved one unwind.

Zodiac Candles

Allowing you to pamper your Valentine with the custom aromatherapy of their zodiac sign, this charming black glass candle infuses any room with a calming, personal touch. Burning for up to 36 hours in a classy jar, this affordable soy wax candle from Target enables a unique, relaxing gift to help your loved one unwind in celestial style.

Fly By Jing Chili Crisp

Turn up the heat in the kitchen and the romance with this intensely flavored, all-natural chili crisp crafted by a chef in Chengdu for bold, numbingly spicy flavor that will set your Valentine’s senses on fire. From eggs to ice cream and everything in between, this small-batch sauce made from authentic Sichuan peppers will add some deliciously seductive sizzle to every dish this Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day Bouquet

Bursting with vibrant pinks, peaches and whites, this joy-sparking 25-stem Costco assortment will fill your Valentine’s home with smiles as radiant as your love. Featuring roses, lilies and gerberas in harmonious arrangement, this bouquet’s spirit-lifting blooms are guaranteed to keep the romance blooming this Valentine’s Day.

Llama Succulent

This charming llama planter from Walgreens, with its whimsical shape and faux succulent plant, is sure to bring a smile to your Valentine’s face with its unconventional yet adorable style. A quirky gift that adds a playful touch of greenery, this plant pot’s cute kick makes it a delightful way to brighten up your sweetheart’s space this Valentine’s Day.

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

