Dollar Tree: 9 Best New Arrivals for Your Money in April

Which new items should you pick up at Dollar Tree this April? With the spring season in full swing and events like graduation coming up, Dollar Tree shoppers will be on the hunt for a little bit of everything from party supplies to warm-weather essentials.

GOBankingRates combed through the Dollar Tree website to see which new arrivals are worth your money this month. Add these nine must-buys to your Dollar Tree shopping list.

Discover More: The Best $20 You Can Spend at Aldi This Spring

Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

©Dollar Tree

Folding Sunglasses and Cases

Need a new pair of sunglasses? Dollar Tree has you covered with their selection of folding sunglasses and cases.

At $1.50 each, shoppers choose from four colors (red, blue, print and black) with a protective case. Stock up for the whole family or give as fun party favors or graduation gifts. These folding sunglasses are only available for in-store purchase so check in with your local Dollar Tree to see if they’re available.

Check Out: 6 Expensive Grocery Items Even Frugal People Buy

Explore More: 5 Food Items You Should Always Buy at Walmart

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

©Dollar Tree

Personal Care Soothing After Sun Towelettes

Keeping a sleeve of these Personal Care soothing after-sun towelettes on hand is a must during the spring and summer months.

Each towelette is made with aloe vera and Vitamin E to provide cooling relief to sunburns. Toss a package into your beach bag or keep handy in the car glove compartment to soothe on the go.

Trending Now: 8 Things You Must Buy at Aldi While on a Retirement Budget

©Dollar Tree

Shore Living Candle Holder in Glass

Refresh your space’s aesthetic with these Shore Living candle holders.

At $1.25 each, these candle holders come in a variety of beachy shades including clear, aqua, blue and dark blue. Coast-friendly charms shaped like seahorses and starfish also adorn each candle holder. Please note that candles are not included.

Story continues

©Dollar Tree

Shore Living Beachy Keen Serving Trays

Whether you’re baking cupcakes for a birthday or putting together a charcuterie board, you can never have enough serving trays.

New at Dollar Tree this April, Shore Living’s beachy keen serving trays come in several assorted designs for $1.25 each. Choose from charming seashells or delightful starfish.

©Dollar Tree

Neon Colored Floral Leis

You can’t go wrong shopping for these neon-colored floral leis this month. Available in neon shades including green, pink, blue, yellow, orange and multicolored, each lei measures at 40 inches long.

Stock up if you’re planning to attend graduations or have any upcoming backyard BBQs or pool parties where you’ll be the host!

Learn More: The Best $20 You Can Spend at Aldi This Spring

©Dollar Tree

Inflatable Plastic Luau Characters

Dollar Tree’s inflatable plastic luau characters made our list thanks to their positive customer reviews.

“THIS PRODUCT IS THE BEST THING I HAVE EVER BOUGHT!” wrote MaddieBamesLover. “I still have an inflatable monkey I bought this summer, PLEASE put these back in stores!”

Wishes granted! For $1.25 each, these popular inflatable luau characters are back in an assortment of designs. Pick from palm trees, seahorses, flamingos, parrots, “Aloha” signs and monkeys — or buy all of your favorites while supplies last.

©Dollar Tree

Luau LED Paper Lanterns

Give your spring evenings a warm glow with these luau LED paper lanterns. Shop several designs, all priced at $1.25 each, and add two AAA batteries (not included) for some gentle light.

“I bought this a week ago and put them outside. They look flawless,” wrote happycamper11 on the Dollar Tree website.

©Dollar Tree

Sesame Street Beach Ball

The early bird gets the Sesame Street beach ball while it’s still a new arrival! Available in Elmo, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster designs, these beach balls are perfect to bring along to the beach or play with your pool for hours of fun.

Find Out: 7 Home Items To Avoid Buying in 2024

©Dollar Tree

Graduation Party Poppers

What’s a graduation celebration without party poppers? Each set includes two poppers that shoot eight-foot confetti into the air.

Per popper, Dollar Tree shoppers pay about 63 cents each: a deal you can’t miss out on this month!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dollar Tree: 9 Best New Arrivals for Your Money in April