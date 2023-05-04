Dollar Tree Beauty Products: Are They Worth It?

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

During 2022, beauty products brought in $49 billion in revenue in the United States. You don’t get to billions of dollars without customers splurging from time to time.

It’s no wonder that consumers would be looking for cheaper alternatives. After all, price does not always dictate quality. Though Dollar Tree offers an assortment of beauty products, you might be wondering if they’re worth buying at all. GOBankingRates reached out to experts to determine which, if any, Dollar Tree products are worth buying.

You Can Find Name Brands

Contrary to what you might think, Dollar Tree does carry name brand beauty products. Sarah Roberts, founder of A Beauty Edit, went to her local Dollar Tree in Pennsylvania and saw many brands that you’d expect in higher end stores. “The first thing I looked for was name brands that most people might recognize. I saw a few: Pond’s, Curel, Dove, Banana Boat, Freeman, Palmer’s, and Vaseline.”

The difference? The size. “For the most part, these name brand products were smaller, travel-size versions, like Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula (1.7 oz) and Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 (1 oz.),” she said.

Not Everything Is a Deal

Though you might think any item at the Dollar Tree is discounted, you’d be wrong. “The bottom line is that while you think you may be getting a deal for a name brand product at Dollar Tree, it depends on the price per ounce,” Roberts said.

She noticed this when she was shopping for beauty products. A 1 oz. bottle of Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 sells for $1.25. This seems cheap, but you can pick up 3 oz. of the same sunscreen at Target for $3.29.

Look Out for Packaging Dupes

Take a close look at the items in the beauty aisle in Dollar Tree. Though they may look like brands you’ve seen elsewhere, it might just be the packaging being made to look that way.

“I noticed a few Dollar Tree products that look strikingly similar to name brands including Kissable Oatmeal Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion, which looks very similar to Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion,” she said. “[Additionally], Kissable Acne Wash Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment looks very similar to Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash with Salicylic Acid.”

Value Is in the Ingredients

“What surprised me was that there were some Dollar Tree skincare products that contain active ingredients that you’d typically pay MUCH more for elsewhere,” Roberts said. If you take a second to study the ingredient list, you might be surprised at what you’ll find.

Roberts noted that the Skin Nutrition Botanicals Double Strength Retinol Night Repair Serum is filled with skin-loving actives like niacinamide, retinol, sodium hyaluronate (hyaluronic acid), vitamin E, panthenol, and beta-carotene. “Very impressive for $1.25 each! I had to buy them to test them out!”

Be Wary of Irritants

Some beauty products sold at Dollar Tree contain ingredients that are known to cause reactions to those with sensitive skin. “Be sure to look at the ingredient lists of makeup and skincare products because some contain preservatives or fragrances that can cause skin sensitivity or allergic reactions. Be cautious of products that contain a long list of synthetic ingredients,” Roberts recommended.

Check Expiration Dates

Roberts said when you shop for beauty products at Dollar Tree, it’s important to make sure they aren’t expired. “Be sure to check expiration dates, as some items may have been sitting on the shelves for a while.” Expired ingredients and solutions can cause breakouts and skin irritation.

You Can Always Get a Good Deal on Basics

Though you might not find your next holy grail skincare product at Dollar Tree, the chain consistently offers a lower price for makeup bag must-haves. “Dollar Tree stores can be a good place to find basic beauty essentials like cotton balls, cotton swabs and makeup sponges at a lower price,” Roberts said. Hair accessories like scrunchies, clips and bobby pins are also great to stock up on.

For example, 100 cotton rounds at Target cost $2.49, but you can get 80 at Dollar Tree for $1.25. One makeup sponge costs $1.25 at Dollar Tree, but costs $2.59 at Target.

