Dollar Tree (DLTR) Rebounded Nicely in Q4

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Mid Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund (Class Y) returned 14.3% compared to a 12.8% return for the Russell Midcap Index. The fund returned 26.5% for the full year compared to 17.2% for the index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Mid Cap Fund featured stocks such as Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is a discount retailer. On January 12, 2024, Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock closed at $135.76 per share. One-month return of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was 4.11%, and its shares lost 7.81% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has a market capitalization of $29.589 billion.

Madison Mid Cap Fund stated the following regarding Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"The top five contributors for the quarter were Gartner, Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Arista Networks, Glacier Bancorp, and Ross Stores. Shares in Dollar Tree rebounded nicely as investors applauded improved 3Q results that reflected another quarter of market share gains and no negative surprises in expenses. While it is early in the company’s multi-year investment period, we are encouraged by the solid results amid a challenging retail environment."

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 38 hedge fund portfolios held Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) at the end of third quarter which was 37 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in another article and shared Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund's views on the company in the previous quarter.

