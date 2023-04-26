Dollar Tree: How This Money-Saving Pro Buys All Her Groceries for $35 a Week

Inflation is making it harder for Americans to afford everyday essentials, including groceries. To cut down on costs, you may need to get a little savvier with how and where you shop. And if you currently are not shopping for groceries at a dollar store, you could be missing out on big savings.

TikToker Rebecca Chobat, who goes by @dollartreedinners on the social media platform, shares how she personally shops for a week’s worth of groceries at Dollar Tree for just $35. Here’s a look at exactly what she buys.

Inside Her Shopping List

In her TikTok video, Chobat said that she has actually shopped for a week’s worth of groceries at Dollar Tree for less than $35, but found the smaller budget a bit limiting.

“I did a similar string of videos last month, but that time I spent $27.50 and this time I’m spending $35 — this way I have more wiggle room to incorporate more snacks, as that’s what I missed most last time,” she said. “Plus, $35 equals out to about $5 a day, and I still feel like that’s a relatively reasonable price to feed a single individual.”

In addition to sticking to a strict budget of $35, Chobat implemented some ground rules: “I only shop at one Dollar Tree on one given day, and the only things I can use from home are oil, salt and pepper.”

She also focused on picking items that work well together for easy meals that are quick to put together.

“I try to keep in mind that not everyone on a budget necessarily has hours on end to spend in the kitchen cooking food,” Chobat said in the video.

Her $35 Dollar Tree Shopping List

Here’s everything Chobat bought during her Dollar Tree grocery shopping trip:

16-ounce can of Diet Coke

Pillsbury Homestyle Biscuit Mix (7 ounces)

TJ Farms Select Seasoning Blend frozen vegetables (10 ounces)

TJ Farms Select Mixed Vegetables (frozen) (14 ounces)

TJ Farms Select Cut Green Beans (frozen) (14 ounces)

Hungry Jack Complete Original Pancake & Waffle Mix (16 ounces)

Spice Trade Original Taco Seasoning Mix (3-pack)

Omega Long-Grain Enriched Rice (2 pounds)

Pioneer Country Gravy Mix (2.75 ounces)

John Morrell Hot Smoked Sausage (7 ounces)

Gio’s Garlic Bread

Tortilleria Del Barrio Fresh Corn Tortillas (22 count)

Rotel Original Diced Tomatoes (10 ounces)

Lakeview Mozzarella Cheese (4 ounces)

Sonic Cherry Limeade Gelatin (3.94 ounces)

Columbia Penne pasta (20 ounces)

Extra Value Meats Beef Patties (2-pack)

Pop Secret Extra Butter microwave popcorn (3-count)

Wyler’s Light Singles To Go Powder Packets, Lemonade (8-pack)

Farmer John Premium Classic Pork Sausage (7 ounces)

Brown’s Best Black Beans (16 ounces)

Hazelnut spread with cocoa

Mrs. Freshley’s Delicious Deals Peanut Butter Buddy Bars (8-count)

All Natural Tea black tea (60-count)

Fieras Spicy Nachos chips (9.9 ounces)

Hunt’s Garlic & Herb Pasta Sauce (24 ounces)

Prego Classic Alfredo Sauce (14.5 ounces)

Leaping Leopard Vegetable Bouillon (4.4 ounces)

Pantry Basix Soy Sauce (15 ounces)

With each item priced at $1.25, her total came in at exactly $35 (excluding the can of Diet Coke she purchased for her ride home).

