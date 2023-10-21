Dollar Tree opens on West Shore Drive in Holland Township

HOLLAND TWP. — A long-vacant storefront in Holland Township has officially become a Dollar Tree.

The property, located at 3530 West Shore Drive, is adjacent to Five Below. Inside, contractors have transformed the 10,000-square-foot space.

There are three other Dollar Tree locations in Holland, one at 661 E. 24th Street, one in North Park Plaza and one in South Washington Plaza. Long known for holding prices at $1, the company recently changed its primary price point to $1.25.

Dollar Tree "plus" sections have been added to over 1,000 stores, giving customers deals at the $3 and $5 price points.

The complex on West Shore Drive once held a Home Depot. The business opened in 2006, but the company decided to close only years later, citing a lack of financial returns. In 2014, Hutton Development Group of Tennessee, Fulcrum Construction of Atlanta and GDK Construction of Holland came together to renovate the 113,000-square-foot building.

It was broken into two large storefronts (Dick’s Sporting Goods at 60,000 square feet and HomeGoods at 21,280 square feet) and several smaller storefronts, which now hold Dollar Tree, Maurices and Five Below. One vacancy remains.

Posted hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.

