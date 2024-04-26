Dollar Tree Is Raising Its Prices Again — Here’s What You Need to Know

Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Dollar Tree, known for its incredible amount of organizing gems and affordable finds, is raising its prices again. In 2021, CNN reported that the retailer increased some of its products to $1.25 and planned to “add $3 and $5 items to more stores,” but customers are about to see even higher price tags.

During the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in March, Dollar Tree Chairman and CEO Rick Dreiling shared that the base price of over 300 items will increase to a max of $7. Across the company’s 3,000 stores, shoppers can expect to see inflated prices on items like food, pet care, and personal care.

In the earnings call, Dreiling mentioned two other important announcements. Dollar Tree, who also owns Family Dollar, reported that the company is closing nearly 1,000 of its stores. Last year, Dollar Tree shared that $5 groceries were on the way, and the recent company call confirmed that the $3, $4, and $5 frozen and refrigerated items are available in more than 6,500 stores.



With all of the store’s incoming changes, shoppers are not happy. A TikTok by @bargain.bethany shows that medication, hygiene products, and diapers are a handful of the products affected by the price change, and some of these items are drastically cheaper at Walmart.

In the comments section, someone said that they were “just getting used to the $1.25 and willing to accept it,” but this price difference might drive them to Walmart, because “at least [the retailer has] coupons.” Another person wrote, “If it ain’t a $1.25 I don’t want it.”



One person said that they “haven’t went back” since the company raised its prices. In case you’re wondering what products will be affected by this price increase, here’s what the company said.

Is there anything at Dollar Tree more than a dollar?

Yes, items at Dollar Tree are currently set to a base price of $1.25, and the store’s minimum is raising to $1.50, according to Dreiling. “Over time, you will also see us fully integrate multi-price merchandise more into our stores so our shoppers will find $5 bags of dog food next to our traditional $1.25 pet treats and toys, and our $3 bags of candy will be found in the candy aisle,” he said in the earnings report.

Why is Dollar Tree $1.25 now?

In case you’ve wondered why Dollar Tree no longer has items for $1, Dreiling pointed out that the store’s “fastest-growing demographic is north of $125,000 a year in income,” which could explain the store’s uptick in popularity and prices.



According to the store’s website, the $1.25 increase is “to offer our customers all the products they’ve come to know and love, plus hundreds of new ones, and to bring back customer favorites at an incredible value.” The company also designated Dollar Tree Plus for $3 and $5 goods and plans to “expand the Plus assortment.”

Are Dollar Tree prices going up in 2024?

Dreiling did not confirm an official date for these price changes, but the increase is expected to happen throughout 2024, according to his statement in the earnings report.