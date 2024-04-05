Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices Again -- and You Won't Believe How Much Some Items Will Cost





In 2021, Dollar Tree caused an uproar when it raised its standard price from $1, as the store name implies, to $1.25. The retail giant then rolled back its prices to $1 in 2023, a move that coincided with cooling inflation.

But now, Dollar Tree has announced that it will be adding a host of new products to its inventory lineup this year. And many of them will cost well more than $1.

Prepare to pay more at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is seeking to expand its product lineup. But clearly, the retail powerhouse is struggling to do that while maintaining its $1 price point. Dollar Tree will be introducing new products at higher price points, some of which might cost as much as $7.

On the one hand, it can be argued that Dollar Tree's decision is one that can benefit consumers, because going forward, they'll have access to a wider selection of products under the same roof. On the other hand, this change from Dollar Tree's has the potential to lead consumers astray.

Understandably, consumers tend to associate stores like Dollar Tree with ultra-low prices. So when they walk in, they expect to get a discount.

Now, if consumers start to see higher-priced products on the store's shelves, they might naturally assume that those prices are the best ones out there. But that's not always the case.

How to avoid getting ripped off

Stores like Dollar Tree can be a source of savings for money-conscious consumers. But if you're on a tight budget, it's important to do your research when you're stocking up on household goods rather than assume that a given store has the best deals in town because of its name. And it's especially important to be vigilant now that Dollar Tree has expressly said it's going to be stocking products at considerably higher price points.

Of course, it's one thing if you're running into your local dollar store to buy a single package of pencils for your child to take to school. At that point, if the price is $1, or somewhere in that vicinity, and time is of the essence, so be it.

Rather, it's when you're doing a bigger shopping trip or buying higher-priced items that it really pays to be careful and take a look at what competing retailers are charging. You may find that certain items are less expensive on Amazon or at Walmart, for example, than your local dollar store.

Another tactic worth exploring? Get into the habit of looking at stores' weekly circulars. It may be that Dollar Tree will have a given item you're looking for available for $5. That item might normally cost $6 at Target. But if you see that it's on sale at Target for $4, that's the better deal.

Finally, if money is really tight in your world, it pays to get aggressive in seeking out coupons.

Different coupon apps may help you save on the items you use regularly. And the good news is that Dollar Tree generally accepts coupons at its stores.

Now that Dollar Tree is introducing higher-priced items to its lineup, other dollar store chains may choose to follow suit. Be vigilant as a consumer and pay attention to prices so you don't wind up spending more than you have to.

