Dollar Tree reaches $180K settlement over labor law violations

KIRO 7 News Staff
The Seattle Office of Labor Standards announced a $180,000 settlement with Dollar Tree Stores, for alleged labor law violations.

More than 300 employees across four locations in Seattle will be getting part of the settlement. The investigation included Dollar Tree’s University District, 145th Street, Aurora Avenue North, and Rainier Avenue South locations. The University District store closed in 2020.

The company allegedly did not provide employees with a written paid sick time policy, did not give employees breaks and failed to give employees a 14-day notice of their schedules.

