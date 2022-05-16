U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,028.63
    +4.74 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,374.59
    +177.93 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,736.35
    -68.65 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.16
    +2.49 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.15
    +3.66 (+3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.80
    +7.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.58 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0429
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8840
    -0.0510 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2860
    +0.1010 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,693.08
    -290.42 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    665.57
    +422.89 (+174.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

DOLLARAMA CONFIRMS FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND HOSTING OF VIRTUAL ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DLMAF

MONTREAL, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The Meeting will be conducted online only, via live audio webcast.

All shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 14, 2022, regardless of geographic location, will be able to listen to the live audio webcast and submit questions. However, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be able to vote at the Meeting during the live audio webcast.

For additional information on how to attend the Meeting online and on the procedure to appoint a proxyholder, cast votes and submit questions, shareholders are invited to consult the 2022 Management Proxy Circular and other proxy-related materials, available on SEDAR under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com and at https://materials.proxyvote.com/25675T. Regardless of whether shareholders can attend the Meeting via the live audio webcast, they are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting.

Dollarama will also release its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, covering the period from January 31, 2022 to May 1, 2022, on the same day at 7:00 a.m. (ET). Management will hold a conference call after the Meeting to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen-only basis via live audio webcast.

Annual General Meeting Details

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DOLR2022

Webcast replay will be available until June 7, 2023 in the "Investor Relations -
Events – Archives" section of Dollarama's website.



First Quarter Call Details

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yagzvfny

Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): 514-392-1587 or 1-800-806-5484

Participants will need to provide the operator with the Service Confirmation
Number: 5101423#

Webcast replay will be available until June 7, 2023 in the "Investor Relations -
Events – Archives" section of Dollarama's website.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,421 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru through its 350 conveniently-located stores.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollarama-confirms-fiscal-2023-first-quarter-results-release-date-and-hosting-of-virtual-annual-shareholders-meeting-301548137.html

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Why Tesla Stock Got Dented Today

    It's Monday, and with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all down fractions of a percent, it seems stock markets are going into the red again today -- and so is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As of 11:10 a.m. ET, Tesla shares have fallen 4.2% on reports that COVID-19-related lockdowns in China have dented the company's (still impressive) market share in electric vehicles (EVs) -- and that the situation won't be immediately fixed. Tesla remains "dominant" in EVs, reports TheFly.com today, retaining a 20% market share, but competition is heating up and the company lost market share to new rivals in 2021.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Falling Today

    Inflation fears and an analyst's price target cut are taking a toll on the value of the content delivery network operator.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and in late-morning trading, 11:10 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 1.1%, with semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) losing twice that -- 2.2%. Is there a reason Nvidia is going down so much more than the rest of the tech market? Investors in general seem upset by the continuing drumbeat of bad economic news -- rising inflation, rising interest rates, slowing growth in China, and a supply chain crisis that just doesn't seem to want to end.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    A Wall Street whale disclosed he has opened a position in the Chinese electric vehicle maker, and an analyst chimed in with a buy rating.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen close to 13% as of 12:37 p.m. ET Monday for no obvious reason, but as the company prepares to report earnings results after the market closes today. Backed by Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway, Nu is a digital bank disruptor in Latin America that first got its start by offering credit cards with no annual fees. Finance, analysts on average expect Nu to roughly break even in the quarter and report revenue of about $624 million.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Opportunity Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Amidst the challenges, Miller Opportunity Equity’s net fees declined 3.57% in the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500’s -4.60% return. The Strategy’s long-term performance remains strong. Since inception annualized returns […]

  • Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) dips 24% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners...

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • Upstart Investors Are Learning a Lesson LendingClub Investors Learned Years Ago

    Being a "'platform" sounds well and good, but it's hard for fintechs involved in lending to escape the economics of banks.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks with over 10% yield. If you want to look at more high-yield undervalued stocks, click 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. The prospects for global dividend growth brightened in 2021, and experts projected dividend payments for the year to reach $1.4 trillion. In 2022, […]