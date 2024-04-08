Dollarama Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$5.87b (up 16% from FY 2023).

Net income: CA$1.01b (up 26% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 17% (up from 16% in FY 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: CA$3.57 (up from CA$2.77 in FY 2023).

DOL Sales Performance

Like-for-like sales growth: 12.8% vs FY 2023.

Dollarama EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 3.1%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Retail - Variety Stores contributing CA$5.87b. Notably, cost of sales worth CA$3.08b amounted to 53% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to CA$1.01b (57% of total expenses). Explore how DOL's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.8% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 10% growth forecast for the Multiline Retail industry in North America.

Performance of the market in Canada.

The company's shares are up 12% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Dollarama, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

