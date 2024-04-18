Dollar's dominant reserve currency status to endure, says Morgan Stanley

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. Dollar banknote·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
1
In this article:

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's dominant reserve currency status is likely to endure partly because credible challengers, including the Chinese yuan, are lacking, Morgan Stanley said in a report on Thursday.

Concerns about a surge in U.S. debt levels and heightened geopolitical risk have triggered a debate about the dollar's status as the world's no.1 reserve currency, with some signs that reserve managers have started to diversify away from the greenback.

"We expect USD's dominant reserve currency status to endure despite ongoing challenges from an increasingly multipolar world," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"This supports our current preference for USD and should provide long-term support, though periods of weakness are to be expected on cyclical conditions and valuations."

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Alun John)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's plans to drill for oil in the Amazon hit stiff Indigenous resistance

    State-run energy firm Petrobras has hit growing resistance from Indigenous groups and government agencies to its premier exploration project, which would open the most promising part of Brazil's northern coast to oil drilling. Environmental agency Ibama denied Petrobras a license for exploratory drilling offshore in the Foz do Amazonas area last year, citing possible impacts on Indigenous groups and the sensitive coastal biome.

  • Vanguard Warns 10-Year Treasury Yields Risk Spiking Back to 5%

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury market is nearing levels that risk triggering a large selloff, pushing yields on 10-year bonds back to 5%, according to Vanguard.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay Again“We are in a danger zone right now,” Ales Koutny, hea

  • Norway $1.6 Trillion Fund Lags Benchmark With 6.3% Return

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.6 trillion sovereign wealth fund fell short of its benchmark in the first quarter, extending an underperformance seen in the final months of last year.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainNorges Bank Investment Managemen

  • Why I Just Bought More of This Top Oil Stock

    Chevron can thrive even if its upside catalysts don't materialize.

  • Analysis-Paraguay on track for record soy crop, but low river levels slow exports

    Paraguay is headed for a record soybean harvest but exporters are worried about low river levels that are slowing shipments along the key Paraguay-Paraná waterway, with a drought in central-west Brazil affecting water levels running downstream. Industry sources and an analysis of river level data showed that the Paraguay River, the main channel used for the landlocked country's grains exports, is far shallower than at the same time a year ago, impacting barges carrying grains down river. Paraguay is the world's no. 3 soybean exporter and is finishing its harvest of the oilseed, with a forecast record production of 10.4 million tons.

  • How to teach kids about financial literacy — in a way they'll call 'fun'

    The effectiveness of financial literacy classes has been long debated, but research shows that high school financial education improves credit and debt behaviors.

  • Exclusive-Mexico, facing US pressure, will halt incentives to Chinese EV makers

    Mexico's federal government, under pressure from the U.S., is keeping Chinese automakers at arm's length by refusing to offer such incentives as low-cost public land or tax cuts for investment in EV production, three Mexican officials familiar with the matter said. The last meeting between top Mexican officials and a Chinese automaker was in January, the sources said, with executives of BYD Co - one of the world's largest electric vehicle makers by sales. At the meeting, Mexican officials made clear they would not give incentives like those awarded to automakers in the past and that officials would be putting on pause any future meetings with Chinese automakers, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.

  • The stock market is headed for a hard 'reset' that could take years to recover from, CIO says

    People's wealth could take a huge hit as the stock market peaks after one of the longest bull markets ever, according to an investment chief.

  • Tech earnings season is coming, and AI is top of mind

    Big Tech earnings are coming up, and Wall Street wants to know how companies are making money on their massive AI investments.

  • TSMC posts rise in profit, expects Q2 sales to jump on 'insatiable' AI demand

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posted a 9% rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday that beat market expectations as it rides a wave of demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence applications. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc and Nvidia supplier, has benefited from a surge towards AI that has helped it weather the tapering off of pandemic-led electronics demand and pushed TSMC's stock to a record high. TSMC saw January-March net profit rise to T$225.5 billion ($6.98 billion) from T$206.9 billion a year earlier.