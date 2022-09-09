Dolomite Market Size to Grow by USD 471.74 million, Calcinor SA and Carmeuse Coordination Center SA Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dolomite Market by Product (Calcined, Sintered, and Agglomerated) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the dolomite market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 471.74 mn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample PDF Report
Key Market Dynamics
The rising demand from cement industry and increasing capacity of steel production are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as increase in prices of construction aggregates will challenge market growth.
Technavio offers key drivers, trends, and challenges that will impact the future of the market. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report right now!
Market Segmentation
By product, the calcined segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the construction and infrastructure sectors has increased worldwide in recent years, which has increased the consumption of cement. As a result, the demand for calcined dolomite for production is high. Companies generally prefer dolomite for cement production, as it lowers carbon emissions. This lowers the overall production costs and helps companies achieve their sustainability goals. Therefore, the global dolomite market is expected to face high growth during the forecast period
By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the dolomite market in APAC. The demand for cement is growing significantly owing to focus on infrastructure expansion, which will have a positive impact on the domestic construction industry.
View our FREE PDF sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The dolomite market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Arihant Min chem, Calcinor SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Dolomine de villers le Gambon SA, E. Dillon and Co., Essel Mining and Industries Ltd., Imerys S.A., Inca Mining Pty Ltd., JFE Mineral and Alloy Co. Ltd., Lhoist Group, Liaoning Beihai Industry Group Co. Ltd., Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., Nordkalk Corp., Omya International AG, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd., RHI Magnesita GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
Calcinor SA - The company offers dolomite products such as magnesium carbonate minerals.
Carmeuse Coordination Center SA - The company offers dolomite products such as Maximum calcium and magnesium.
E. Dillon and Co. - The company offers dolomite products such as Chemical Grade, ground and manufactured sand.
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd. - The company offers dolomite products for glass manufacturers.
JFE Mineral and Alloy Co. Ltd. - The company offers dolomite products such as Cebu dolomite for automotive glass and fertilizers.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now
Dolomite Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.78%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 471.74 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.08
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Japan, and The Netherlands
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arihant Min chem, Calcinor SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Dolomine de villers le Gambon SA, E. Dillon and Co., Essel Mining and Industries Ltd., Imerys S.A., Inca Mining Pty Ltd., JFE Mineral and Alloy Co. Ltd., Lhoist Group, Liaoning Beihai Industry Group Co. Ltd., Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., Nordkalk Corp., Omya International AG, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd., RHI Magnesita GmbH, and SCR Sibelco NV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Materials Market Reports
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Calcined - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Sintered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Agglomerated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Calcinor SA
10.4 Carmeuse Coordination Center SA
10.5 E. Dillon and Co.
10.6 Essel Mining and Industries Ltd.
10.7 JFE Mineral and Alloy Co. Ltd.
10.8 Lhoist Group
10.9 Omya International AG
10.10 Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd.
10.11 RHI Magnesita GmbH
10.12 SCR Sibelco NV
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
