U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.75
    +11.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,836.00
    +70.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,378.50
    +56.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,852.40
    +6.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.85
    +0.31 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.30
    +7.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    +0.22 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0072
    +0.0070 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    23.61
    -1.03 (-4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0065 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6770
    -0.4100 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,399.93
    +151.67 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.76
    +3.95 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.21
    +77.93 (+0.28%)
     

Dolomite Market Size to Grow by USD 471.74 million, Calcinor SA and Carmeuse Coordination Center SA Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dolomite Market by Product (Calcined, Sintered, and Agglomerated) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the dolomite market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 471.74 mn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dolomite Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dolomite Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

The rising demand from cement industry and increasing capacity of steel production are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as increase in prices of construction aggregates will challenge market growth.

Technavio offers key drivers, trends, and challenges that will impact the future of the marketRead our FREE PDF Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By product, the calcined segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the construction and infrastructure sectors has increased worldwide in recent years, which has increased the consumption of cement. As a result, the demand for calcined dolomite for production is high. Companies generally prefer dolomite for cement production, as it lowers carbon emissions. This lowers the overall production costs and helps companies achieve their sustainability goals. Therefore, the global dolomite market is expected to face high growth during the forecast period

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the dolomite market in APAC. The demand for cement is growing significantly owing to focus on infrastructure expansion, which will have a positive impact on the domestic construction industry.

View our FREE PDF sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The dolomite market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Arihant Min chem, Calcinor SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Dolomine de villers le Gambon SA, E. Dillon and Co., Essel Mining and Industries Ltd., Imerys S.A., Inca Mining Pty Ltd., JFE Mineral and Alloy Co. Ltd., Lhoist Group, Liaoning Beihai Industry Group Co. Ltd., Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., Nordkalk Corp., Omya International AG, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd., RHI Magnesita GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • Calcinor SA - The company offers dolomite products such as magnesium carbonate minerals.

  • Carmeuse Coordination Center SA - The company offers dolomite products such as Maximum calcium and magnesium.

  • E. Dillon and Co. - The company offers dolomite products such as Chemical Grade, ground and manufactured sand.

  • Essel Mining and Industries Ltd. - The company offers dolomite products for glass manufacturers.

  • JFE Mineral and Alloy Co. Ltd. - The company offers dolomite products such as Cebu dolomite for automotive glass and fertilizers.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Related Reports

Barite Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lepidolite Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Dolomite Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 471.74 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.08

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and The Netherlands

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arihant Min chem, Calcinor SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Dolomine de villers le Gambon SA, E. Dillon and Co., Essel Mining and Industries Ltd., Imerys S.A., Inca Mining Pty Ltd., JFE Mineral and Alloy Co. Ltd., Lhoist Group, Liaoning Beihai Industry Group Co. Ltd., Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., Nordkalk Corp., Omya International AG, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd., RHI Magnesita GmbH, and SCR Sibelco NV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Calcined - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Sintered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Agglomerated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Calcinor SA

  • 10.4 Carmeuse Coordination Center SA

  • 10.5 E. Dillon and Co.

  • 10.6 Essel Mining and Industries Ltd.

  • 10.7 JFE Mineral and Alloy Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Lhoist Group

  • 10.9 Omya International AG

  • 10.10 Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd.

  • 10.11 RHI Magnesita GmbH

  • 10.12 SCR Sibelco NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dolomite-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-471-74-million-calcinor-sa-and-carmeuse-coordination-center-sa-among-key-vendors---technavio-301619713.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Legend Mining Limited...

  • Strong Copper-Silver Drill Results Delivered Ahead of San Antonio Resource Upgrade

    Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (“Hot Chili” or “Company”) is pleased to announce new drill results from resource upgrade drilling across the high-grade San Antonio copper d...

  • If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Steel & Tube Holdings (NZSE:STU) Presents An Opportunity

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • WSJ Opinion: Celebrating Queen Elizabeth II, a Rare Symbol of National Unity

    Following seven decades of steady, self-effacing leadership, Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, leaving Britain with a new head of state, King Charles III. Images: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • China’s Weakening Yuan Reduces Scope for Rate Cut Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to stem the yuan’s weakness are spurring bets that it may refrain from boosting liquidity in the banking system in the near term, even as Covid lockdowns and a property slowdown undermine its growth prospects.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers t

  • Dollar relaxes after steep climb, euro gains on ECB hike

    The dollar took a breather from its surging rally on Friday as markets digested yet more hawkish Fed speak, while the euro hung on to parity, helped by an outsized rate hike from the European Central Bank. Currency moves overnight were calmer for once even as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank's aggressive stance against inflation, which reinforced the greenback's dominance. The ECB on Thursday raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points and promised further hikes to come in its fight against inflation, even as the bloc is likely heading towards a winter recession and gas rationing.

  • Musk Says SpaceX Discussed iPhone Satellite Service With Apple

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX held talks with Apple Inc. about using Starlink connectivity for the iPhone maker’s new satellite features, Elon Musk said.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenMost-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsThe companies have had

  • Oil prices retreat on demand destruction fears, benchmarks off 4% for week

    Oil prices turned down in early trade on Friday after a slight rebound in the previous session, leaving them set to fall for a second straight week on worries that central banks' aggressive rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs will hurt demand. Brent crude futures slipped 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $89.03 a barrel at 0051 GMT, after rising 1.3% on Thursday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.35 a barrel, after climbing 2% in the previous session.

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Here's What the Chart Says About Buying or Selling Tesla

    Shares of Tesla are rallying on Thursday and deservedly so. The move comes on reports that Tesla's China-made vehicle sales almost tripled in August. According to TheStreet: "The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Tesla sold 76,995 China-made cars last month…The August figures were firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, but essentially only match the 78,000 tally from June."

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Treasury Department set to warn White House of crypto regulation overhauls

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger details an upcoming Treasury report that will highlight the economic danger of cryptocurrency.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

    The agency approved Daxxify, a formidable new competitor to the anti-wrinkle injection Botox. The latter’s market dominance could be challenged.

  • Twitter Agreed to Pay Whistleblower Roughly $7 Million in June Settlement

    The agreement with Peiter Zatko, related to lost pay, didn’t prevent him from filing a complaint that is now part of Elon Musk’s case against Twitter.

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Botox rival can be 'more broadly used' in therapeutics: Revance CEO

    Revance CEO Mark Foley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the therapeutic company's anti-wrinkle Daxxify treatment, its multi-use purposes, and its competition with traditional Botox injections.

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder Ends in Victory for the Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court saved Citigroup Inc. from an epic blunder that became the talk of Wall Street, rejecting a ruling that Revlon Inc. creditors could keep more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers