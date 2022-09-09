Dolomite Market Size to Grow by USD 471.74 million, Calcinor SA and Carmeuse Coordination Center SA Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dolomite Market by Product (Calcined, Sintered, and Agglomerated) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the dolomite market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 471.74 mn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dolomite Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

The rising demand from cement industry and increasing capacity of steel production are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as increase in prices of construction aggregates will challenge market growth.

Technavio offers key drivers, trends, and challenges that will impact the future of the market. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By product, the calcined segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the construction and infrastructure sectors has increased worldwide in recent years, which has increased the consumption of cement. As a result, the demand for calcined dolomite for production is high. Companies generally prefer dolomite for cement production, as it lowers carbon emissions. This lowers the overall production costs and helps companies achieve their sustainability goals. Therefore, the global dolomite market is expected to face high growth during the forecast period

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the dolomite market in APAC. The demand for cement is growing significantly owing to focus on infrastructure expansion, which will have a positive impact on the domestic construction industry.

View our FREE PDF sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The dolomite market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Story continues

Arihant Min chem, Calcinor SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Dolomine de villers le Gambon SA, E. Dillon and Co., Essel Mining and Industries Ltd., Imerys S.A., Inca Mining Pty Ltd., JFE Mineral and Alloy Co. Ltd., Lhoist Group, Liaoning Beihai Industry Group Co. Ltd., Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., Nordkalk Corp., Omya International AG, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd., RHI Magnesita GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Calcinor SA - The company offers dolomite products such as magnesium carbonate minerals.

Carmeuse Coordination Center SA - The company offers dolomite products such as Maximum calcium and magnesium.

E. Dillon and Co. - The company offers dolomite products such as Chemical Grade, ground and manufactured sand.

Essel Mining and Industries Ltd. - The company offers dolomite products for glass manufacturers.

JFE Mineral and Alloy Co. Ltd. - The company offers dolomite products such as Cebu dolomite for automotive glass and fertilizers.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Related Reports

Barite Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lepidolite Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Dolomite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 471.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arihant Min chem, Calcinor SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Dolomine de villers le Gambon SA, E. Dillon and Co., Essel Mining and Industries Ltd., Imerys S.A., Inca Mining Pty Ltd., JFE Mineral and Alloy Co. Ltd., Lhoist Group, Liaoning Beihai Industry Group Co. Ltd., Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., Nordkalk Corp., Omya International AG, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd., RHI Magnesita GmbH, and SCR Sibelco NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Calcined - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Sintered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Agglomerated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Calcinor SA

10.4 Carmeuse Coordination Center SA

10.5 E. Dillon and Co.

10.6 Essel Mining and Industries Ltd.

10.7 JFE Mineral and Alloy Co. Ltd.

10.8 Lhoist Group

10.9 Omya International AG

10.10 Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd.

10.11 RHI Magnesita GmbH

10.12 SCR Sibelco NV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dolomite-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-471-74-million-calcinor-sa-and-carmeuse-coordination-center-sa-among-key-vendors---technavio-301619713.html

SOURCE Technavio