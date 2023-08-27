Dolphins lock in defensive tackle Zach Sieler on three-year extension; Daewood Davis released from hospital

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a three-year contract extension with defensive tackle Zach Sieler, according to multiple league sources.

The deal is worth worth up to $38.65 million and includes $20 million guaranteed, according to a league source.

Miami locked in Sieler while fellow defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been sitting out team drills amid a contract dispute of his own.

Wilkins and Sieler have combined to form one of the NFL’s top run-stopping tandems since they came together in Miami in 2019. Last season, the Dolphins ranked fourth in run defense, despite being among the league’s worst in several other defensive categories.

Sieler was set to make $3.225 million in 2023 under his current contract.

Since he was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens in December 2019, Sieler has recorded 180 tackles with 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins are coming off a preseason finale loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in which the first-team defense was pummeled in the run game with Wilkins and Sieler sitting out — Wilkins while he goes through his negotiations with the team and Sieler as he recovers from an injury scare to the left leg the past week of practice.

While negotiating with Wilkins, the Dolphins are also in trade talks with the Indianapolis Colts for star running back Jonathan Taylor. A move would likely indicate Miami is willing to extend Taylor beyond the final year on his rookie deal.

Daewood Davis update

The Dolphins announced that rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was released from the hospital and will travel home to Miami on Sunday with team personnel.

Davis was taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville on Saturday and spent the night there after taking a hit to the head with 8:32 remaining in the preseason finale against the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

The Dolphins said Saturday night that Davis, who attended Deerfield Beach High and Western Kentucky University, was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities when he was carted off the field with the Jaguars leading, 31-18. The game was suspended.

Davis appeared to take a hit to the side of his head by linebacker Dequan Johnson as he was being tackled by cornerback Kaleb Hayes. Davis laid face down on the field as trainers ran out to his assistance.

After a while, the medical cart was brought onto the field, Davis was carefully placed on an immobilizing board, put on the cart and taken away. In the meantime, coaches and players from both teams gathered around him on the field.

After Davis was taken away Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson met with referees, and the union representatives from each team, Wilkins and Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus, also met with the coaches and referees.

McDaniel said the league was consulted.

“Both teams mutually agreed to end the game at that point, which we made the league aware of,” McDaniel said.