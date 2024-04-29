Dolton law firm to bow out of cases, says it at risk of not being paid

A law firm representing Dolton in several cases in Cook County and federal courts says it’s at risk of no longer being paid and is abandoning the village, where the mayor is under scrutiny by federal investigators.

The Del Galdo Law Group, in a recent letter to the village, also warns that Dolton is in danger of being unable to find a law firm to represent it, although village trustees have voted to have another firm represent Dolton in lawsuits.

The April 24 letter to the village from Michael Del Galdo, founding attorney of the Berwyn firm, said that, by May 8, it will file motions in the cases to withdraw.

Dolton trustees voted in February to remove Del Galdo as the village’s representative in pending lawsuits.

At that same meeting, trustees called for an outside investigation into Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who later vetoed all of the actions taken by the trustees, although they have since voted to override her veto.

Trustees approved a measure directing the Del Galdo Law Group to turn over files on pending litigation to the firm Odelson, Murphey, Frazier & McGrath, which has been legislative counsel to the Village Board.

Del Galdo was appointed village prosecutor, handling matters such as prosecuting traffic tickets and ordinance violations, but represented Dolton in litigation in state and federal court, trustees said, adding they have not received regular updates on pending lawsuits.

At that same February meeting, trustees voted to stop paying Del Galdo’s legal bills, and the April 24 letter from the firm to the village notes it is “not required to work for free and decline to do so.”

Burt Odelson, a partner with Odelson, Murphey, Frazier & McGrath, said Monday it has already filed appearances in many of the cases Del Galdo represented the village on, but said he believed there were other cases.

Odelson said his firm has not been paid for its work in two years.

“We’re sticking with them, we’re not bailing,” he said. “We’re sticking with the town.”

While trustees have approved payments for Odelson’s firm, he said Henyard has refused to issue checks, and that his firm is owed “hundreds of thousands” of dollars in legal fees.