Dom’s Kitchen, Foxtrot closing months into merger

Chicago-based grocery startups Dom’s Kitchen & Market and Foxtrot, which merged late last year following a period of rapid growth, are closing their doors, the company announced Tuesday.

“We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts,” Dom’s said in a statement posted on the company’s website.

“We understand that this news may come as a shock, and we apologize for any inconvenience it may cause,” the statement said. “We genuinely appreciate your understanding during this challenging time.”

Workers outside the Dom’s in Lincoln Park Tuesday morning told the Tribune they were surprised by the news. The company’s statement said all operations were ending Tuesday, the stores were no longer taking deliveries, store credits were not available and “all customer-facing operations are disabled.”

Company executives could not immediately be reached.

Handwritten signs on the door at a Foxtrot in Lakeview said “closed for good.” At Dom’s Lincoln Park, signs read: “Hey neighbors, Dom’s is saying goodbye & we’re shutting our stores and app down. Thanks for eating & enjoying with us.”

Workers inside the store’s front doors told shoppers who approached, some in states of disbelief, that the store was closed. “Why did you guys close?” one woman asked shortly before 11 a.m. “We can’t say that,” responded a Dom’s employee. Inside the store, workers hugged.

Becca Richter, 25, said she “genuinely sprinted” to Dom’s after learning the news. Though she couldn’t enter the store, an employee gave Richter a small box of chocolate chunk cookies, which he said were the very last ones.

“I don’t think I’m gonna eat these, I’m just gonna let these be a memorial,” said Richter, who lives in Lakeview.

Workers slowly trickled in and out of the store throughout the morning, some leaving with bags of groceries or flowers. A small crowd gathered outside of the store throughout the morning. At one point, workers brought a shopping cart full of Dom’s branded mugs to the assembled crowd, some of whom grabbed two apiece.

“Can we order coffee from the window?” one woman asked. “There’s no one there,” an employee responded.

Dom’s and Foxtrot announced in late November they planned to merge under a new entity, Outfox Hospitality, helmed by Foxtrot CEO Liz Williams.

At the time, Foxtrot had 15 stores in Chicago and another 17 across D.C., Dallas and Austin. Dom’s, which is also known for its upscale, downsized concept, has two Chicago stores, one in Lincoln Park and one in Old Town. The company announced plans in September to open a third location in River North next summer.

Story continues

In December, Dom’s got approval from the Vernon Hills village board to open its first suburban location at the outer edge of the Hawthorne Mall redevelopment on Townline Road. The company had planned to start work on the Vernon Hills store in 2025.

Foxtrot stores straddle the line between upscale convenience store and cafe, while Dom’s, launched in 2021 by Chicago grocery scion Bob Mariano and former Dominick’s executives, is known for fuller grocery offerings and a wide range of prepared meal options.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.