Domain Name System Tools Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% by 2026, Growing Adoption of Managed Security Services to be a Major Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The domain name system tools market size is expected to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 11.3% as per the latest forecast market report by Technavio. Growing adoption of managed security services is one of the key domain name system tools market trends contributing to the market growth. There is a rise in the dynamic cyber-risk scenarios, which is evolving compliance standards to mitigate these risks. However, with the proliferation of the mobility phenomenon, it has become virtually impossible for companies to manage enterprise security in-house. Furthermore, managed security services provide firewalls, a virtual private network (VPN), a DNS suite, and others. Thus, the enhanced quality of service and additional services such as data loss analysis and comprehensive service level agreements is expected to increase the acceptance and growth of the managed service space, further driving the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Domain Name System Tools Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio

Domain Name System Tools Market: Vendor Landscape

The global DNS tools market is a highly fragmented market with many small and large multinational vendors.

The domain name system (DNS) tools market report offers information on several market vendors, including Akamai Technologies Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Clarivate PLC, Cloudflare Inc., Corporation Service Co., DNS Made Easy, easyDNS Technologies Inc., GoDaddy Inc., HostDime Global Corp., Moniker Online Services LLC, MyDomain, Network Solutions LLC, Nexcess.Net LLC, Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and VeriSign Inc . among others.

The high competition is amplified due to the presence of open-source vendors and non-profit entities. Many vendors from related segments enter the market to increase the competition further. Thus, several vendors have established a strong market presence in the market. In addition to the large players, the market is strewn with small-scale and niche players owing to the potential growth of SMEs, primarily in emerging economies. Product differentiation is moderate in the market, thereby leading to low switching costs and high competition. The DNS technology is not substitutable, and hence, the threat of disruption is nil. However, DNS security is soon expected to be commoditized with comprehensive network security offerings.

To know about the vendor offerings - Click Now!

Domain Name System Tools Market: Enhanced business productivity with effective DNS deployment to drive growth

Enhanced business productivity with effective DNS deployment is one of the key drivers supporting the domain name system tools market growth.

DNS tools are an indispensable asset for modem online businesses as online traffic can be directly mapped to revenue in the modern world. Primarily, they have superior tracking and monitoring capabilities regarding all the online services provided by an enterprise, including the website's performance and behavior. In addition to all the features and capabilities, DNS tools prevent DNS-based attacks and provide security against cyberattacks such as denial of service (DoS) attacks and DNS hijacking. They serve as the front line of defense for an organization against cyber risks and threats. Therefore, business security is greatly enhanced with DNS deployment, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers along with market challenges

Domain Name System Tools Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the domain name system tools market by Product (Managed DNS service and Standalone DNS tool) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment - The domain name system tools market share growth by the managed DNS service segment will be significant during the forecast period. Managed DNS service is a cost-effective proposition, as the DNS management capabilities, along with the allied domain security needs, are completely outsourced.

Regional Highlights - 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for domain name system tools in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Request a free sample report

The competitive scenario provided in the Domain Name System Tools Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The custom application development service market share is expected to increase by USD 38.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The micro-segmentation solutions market share is expected to increase to USD 3.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.04%.

Domain Name System Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.04 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Clarivate PLC, Cloudflare Inc., Corporation Service Co., DNS Made Easy, easyDNS Technologies Inc., GoDaddy Inc., HostDime Global Corp., Moniker Online Services LLC, MyDomain, Network Solutions LLC, Nexcess.Net LLC, Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and VeriSign Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Managed DNS service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Standalone DNS tool - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akamai Technologies Inc.

10.4 Clarivate PLC

10.5 Corporation Service Co.

10.6 DNS Made Easy

10.7 GoDaddy Inc.

10.8 MyDomain

10.9 Network Solutions LLC

10.10 Oracle Corp.

10.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

10.12 VeriSign Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

