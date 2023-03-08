Domain Names Global Market Report 2023: Growing Shift to Cloud Based Platforms Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Domain Names: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Domain Names Market to Reach 745.5 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Domain Names estimated at 431.8 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 745.5 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Generic TLDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach 431.6 Million Domain Names Registered by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Country Code TLDs segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 131.8 Million Domain Names Registered, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR
The Domain Names market in the U.S. is estimated at 131.8 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 129.4 Million Domain Names Registered by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 460 Featured) -
1&1 IONOS Inc
123 Reg, Ltd.
Afilias Limited
Domain.com, LLC.
Donuts, Inc.
GMO Internet, Inc.
GoDaddy, Inc.
Key-Systems GmbH
Melbourne IT Group
Minds + Machines Group Limited
Moniker Online Services, LLC.
Namecheap, Inc.
NeuStar, Inc.
Nominet UK
Register.com
Shopify, Inc.
Tucows, Inc.
Enom, Inc.
United Domains AG
VeriSign, Inc.
Web.com Group, Inc.
Wix.com, Inc.
Znet Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Major DNS Industry Trends
Growing Shift to Cloud Based Platforms
Prominence of DNSSEC
DNS Service Providers Rethinking Strategies of Record Management due to CDNs
Increasing Granularity
Selecting the Most Appropriate Domain Name Gains Prominence
GDPR Regulations to Impact Domain Name Industry
Increasing Consolidation of Service Models
Cryptocurrency & Cannabis: Controversial Domain Trends
Increasing Focus on Offering Higher Quality Domains
Innovations in Domain Selling
Domain Name as a Brand Differentiator for Tech Companies
New Domain Names Open Up Unexplored Vistas for Branding
Smaller Companies Drive Innovation in the Domain Industry
Startups Vie for New Domain Names to Get Eyeball Share
5G Domain Names on the Rollout
Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth
Global Workforce Population (2009, 2017, & 2024): Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work
Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps among the Growing Base of SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth
