Domain Names Global Market Report 2023: Growing Shift to Cloud Based Platforms Presents Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Domain Names: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Global Domain Names Market to Reach 745.5 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Domain Names estimated at 431.8 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 745.5 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Generic TLDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach 431.6 Million Domain Names Registered by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Country Code TLDs segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 131.8 Million Domain Names Registered, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR

The Domain Names market in the U.S. is estimated at 131.8 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 129.4 Million Domain Names Registered by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 460 Featured) -

  • 1&1 IONOS Inc

  • 123 Reg, Ltd.

  • Afilias Limited

  • Domain.com, LLC.

  • Donuts, Inc.

  • GMO Internet, Inc.

  • GoDaddy, Inc.

  • Key-Systems GmbH

  • Melbourne IT Group

  • Minds + Machines Group Limited

  • Moniker Online Services, LLC.

  • Namecheap, Inc.

  • NeuStar, Inc.

  • Nominet UK

  • Register.com

  • Shopify, Inc.

  • Tucows, Inc.

  • Enom, Inc.

  • United Domains AG

  • VeriSign, Inc.

  • Web.com Group, Inc.

  • Wix.com, Inc.

  • Znet Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Major DNS Industry Trends

  • Growing Shift to Cloud Based Platforms

  • Prominence of DNSSEC

  • DNS Service Providers Rethinking Strategies of Record Management due to CDNs

  • Increasing Granularity

  • Selecting the Most Appropriate Domain Name Gains Prominence

  • GDPR Regulations to Impact Domain Name Industry

  • Increasing Consolidation of Service Models

  • Cryptocurrency & Cannabis: Controversial Domain Trends

  • Increasing Focus on Offering Higher Quality Domains

  • Innovations in Domain Selling

  • Domain Name as a Brand Differentiator for Tech Companies

  • New Domain Names Open Up Unexplored Vistas for Branding

  • Smaller Companies Drive Innovation in the Domain Industry

  • Startups Vie for New Domain Names to Get Eyeball Share

  • 5G Domain Names on the Rollout

  • Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth

  • Global Workforce Population (2009, 2017, & 2024): Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work

  • Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps among the Growing Base of SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umc7x5

