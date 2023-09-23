Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A CA$0.14 Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Doman Building Materials Group's shares before the 28th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.56 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Doman Building Materials Group has a trailing yield of 7.6% on the current share price of CA$7.35. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 81% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Doman Building Materials Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Doman Building Materials Group's earnings per share have risen 10% per annum over the last five years. The company paid out most of its earnings as dividends over the last year, even though business is booming and earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Doman Building Materials Group's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Doman Building Materials Group for the upcoming dividend? Doman Building Materials Group's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Doman Building Materials Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, Doman Building Materials Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

