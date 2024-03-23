Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Doman Building Materials Group's shares before the 27th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 12th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.14 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.56 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Doman Building Materials Group has a trailing yield of 6.5% on the current share price of CA$8.56. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Doman Building Materials Group is paying out an acceptable 64% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Doman Building Materials Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 40% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Doman Building Materials Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Doman Building Materials Group's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years. Doman Building Materials Group is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the Doman Building Materials Group dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

Is Doman Building Materials Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We like Doman Building Materials Group's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about Doman Building Materials Group, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Doman Building Materials Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Doman Building Materials Group you should know about.

