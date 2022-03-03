U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.49
    -23.05 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,794.66
    -96.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.94
    -214.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.41
    -26.46 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.05
    -2.55 (-2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.40
    +16.10 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1069
    -0.0053 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3348
    -0.0056 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4600
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,562.83
    -1,495.70 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.76
    -32.92 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Doman Building Materials Reports 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DOMAN BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD.
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CWXZF
DOMAN BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD.
DOMAN BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD.

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights(1):

  • Revenues increased by 57.6% to $2.54 billion

  • Gross Margin at 15.4%

  • Adjusted EBITDA(3) increased to $225.6 million

  • Net Earnings(4) amounted to $106.5 million

  • Total dividends of $0.54 per share declared(4)

Q4 2021 Financial Highlights(1):

  • Revenues increased by 59.6% to $641.6 million

  • Gross Margin at 13.8%

  • Adjusted EBITDA(3) increased to $37.1 million

  • Net Earnings(4) amounted to $11.6 million

  • Quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share declared(4)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or “the Company”) (TSX:DBM; DBM.NT.A) announced today its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results(1) for the period ended December 31, 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2021(1), consolidated revenues increased by 57.6% to $2.54 billion, compared to $1.61 billion in 2020. The increase in revenues was largely due to the results from the Company’s 2021 acquisitions, with the balance of the increase attributable to the improvements in product pricing within the Company’s legacy operations. Quarantine-related activities continued to drive demand and unprecedented pricing increases through the first half of 2021, before reaching a peak in May 2021 and declining sharply until August 2021, but only partially offsetting gains made during the first half of 2021. The Company’s sales by product group in the period were made up of 74% construction materials, compared to 65% last year, with the remaining balance resulting from specialty and allied products of 22%, and other of 4%.

Gross margin dollars in 2021 increased by 52.6% to $391.0 million, compared to $256.2 million in 2020. Gross margin percentage amounted to 15.4% of revenues versus 15.9% in 2020. Gross margins benefited from the results achieved by our 2021 acquisitions, as well as the improvements in construction materials pricing for the Company’s legacy operations during the first half of 2021, which were then partially offset by the impact of price declines during the second half of the year.

Adjusted EBITDA(3) for the full year increased by 57.7% to $225.6 million, compared to $143.0 million in 2020. EBITDA(2) was slightly impacted by one-time acquisition costs in both 2021 and 2020, resulting in EBITDA(2) amounting to $220.7 million in 2021, versus $142.4 million in 2020.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2021(1), revenues increased 59.6% to $641.6 million when compared to $402.0 million in the same period in 2020, largely due to contributions from our 2021 acquisitions. The Company’s sales by product group in the quarter were made up of 76% construction materials, with the remaining balance of sales resulting from specialty and allied products of 21%, and forestry and other of 3%.

Gross margin dollars in the fourth quarter increased by 32.4% to $88.7 million, compared to $67.0 million during the corresponding period in 2020. Gross margin percentage increased to 13.8% of revenues versus 16.7% during the same period in 2020. Gross margin dollars benefited from contributions by the acquisitions, partially offset by the impact of price declines during the second half of the year, which resulted in lower margin percentages for the fourth quarter of 2021 relative to the same period in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA(3) for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021(1), amounted to $37.1 million, compared to $36.7 million in 2020.

The Company declared a total of $0.54 per share(4) in dividends in 2021, versus $0.52 per share in 2020.

“I am pleased with how our growth strategy continues to unfold, resulting in record annual sales and net earnings, while remaining focused on margin protection as we worked through pricing volatility during the second half of the year," commented Amar S. Doman, Chairman of the Board. "The price volatility we experienced in the second half of the year subsided in the fourth quarter, resulting in improved gross margin levels when compared to the third quarter. Additionally, it is important to note that our annual reporting only includes our Texas based Hixson Lumber division for two full quarters. We are very pleased with our integration efforts, and we have now commenced deploying our information technology strategies at Hixon Lumber, and believe we are on track to meet or exceed the internal goals we set out during the acquisition. We continue to see robust activity and pricing in our markets, however we are also very mindful of the macro economic backdrop of increasing interest rates and other similar factors which may impact market dynamics.”

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA):

Three months ended December 31,

Years ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands of dollars)

$

$

$

$

Net earnings

11,609

15,011

106,509

59,587

Provision for income taxes

1,631

5,677

31,955

22,451

Finance costs

8,414

2,932

27,138

15,706

Depreciation and amortization

15,449

12,469

55,063

44,649

EBITDA

37,103

36,089

220,665

142,393

Acquisition costs

-

620

4,893

620

Adjusted EBITDA

37,103

36,709

225,558

143,013

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM and is a leading North American distributor of building materials and is Canada's only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. Doman operates several distinct divisions: CanWel Building Materials with multiple treating plant, planing facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada; founded in 1959, Hixson Lumber Company in the central United States, with 19 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in eight states, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building materials; California Cascade in the western United States near Portland, Oregon, San Francisco and Los Angeles, California with treating facilities and distribution of building materials, lumber and renovation products; founded in 1935, the Honsador Building Products Group in 14 locations in the State of Hawaii, with treating facilities, truss plants and distribution of a wide range of building materials, lumber, renovation and electrical products. In addition, through its CanWel Fibre division, the Company operates a vertically integrated forest products company based in Western Canada, operating in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, also servicing the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel Fibre owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, strategic licenses and tenures, post and pole peeling facilities and two pressure-treated specialty wood production plants. Please see our filings on SEDAR under Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (formerly, CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.) for additional information.

For further information regarding Doman please contact:

Ali Mahdavi
Investor Relations
416-962-3300
ali.mahdavi@domanbm.com

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements. When used in this press release, forward-looking statements often but not always, can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as, including but not limited to, “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “predict”, “remain”, “estimate”, “potential”, “forecast”, “budget”, “schedule”, “continue”, “could”, “might”, “project”, “targeting”, "future" and other similar terminology or the negative or inverse of such words or terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to: the ultimate impact (express or implied) of: a) fluctuations in commodity and construction materials pricing; b) the performance of recently acquired businesses; and c) the novel coronavirus COVID-19 (“COVID-19”) pandemic, on the Company’s operational and financial results and on consumer behavior and economic activity, including but not limited to the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results, which impact is difficult to estimate or quantify as it will depend on, inter alia, the duration of the contagion, the impact of government policies, and the pace of economic recovery. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of Doman’s management regarding future events and operating performance, but involve other known and unknown or unpredictable risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Doman, including but not limited, to sales, earnings, cash flow from operations, EBITDA(2) generated, dividends generated or paid by Doman, including whether at the rate as of the date hereof or some other dividend rate in the future which may be lower than either of the preceding rates discussed therein, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. These factors include but are not limited to those set out in the Company’s annual information form dated March 12, 2021, and other public filings. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. In addition, a number of material factors or assumptions were utilized or applied in making the forward-looking statements, and may include, but are not limited to, assumptions regarding the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies, the relative stability of or level of interest rates, exchange rates, volatility of commodity prices, availability or more limited availability of access to equity and debt capital markets to fund, at acceptable costs, Doman’s future growth plans, the implementation and success of the integration of Doman’s acquisitions and customer and supplier retention, the ability of Doman to refinance its debts as they mature, the Canadian and United States housing and building materials markets; the direct and indirect effect of the U.S. housing market and economy; exchange rate fluctuations between the Canadian and US dollar; retention of key personnel; Doman’s ability to sustain its level of sales and earnings margins; Doman’s ability to grow its business long term and to manage its growth; Doman’s management information systems upon which it is dependent are not impaired or compromised by breaches of Doman’s cybersecurity; Doman’s insurance is sufficient to cover losses that may occur as a result of its operations; international trade and tariff risks, political risks, the amount of Doman’s cash flow from operations; tax laws; and the extent of Doman’s future acquisitions and capital spending requirements or planning as well as the general level of economic activity, in Canada and the U.S., and abroad, discretionary spending and unemployment levels; the effect of general economic conditions, including market demand for Doman’s products, and prices for such products; the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations; and the risk of losses from fires, floods and other natural disasters and unemployment levels. There is a risk that some or all of these assumptions may prove to be incorrect. These and other factors could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We caution that the foregoing factors that may affect future results are not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Doman, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Neither Doman nor any of its associates or directors, officers, partners, affiliates, or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in these communications will actually occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws and legal or regulatory obligations, Doman is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


(1)

Please refer to our Q4 2021 MD&A and FY 2021 Financial Statements for further information. Our Q4 2021 and FY 2021 Financial Statements filings are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

(2)

In the discussion, reference is made to EBITDA, which represents earnings from continuing operations before interest, including amortization of deferred financing costs, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. This is not a generally accepted earnings measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS, and therefore the measure as calculated by Doman may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA is presented as we believe it is a useful indicator of a company’s ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because we interpret trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with IFRS refer to “Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA”.

(3)

In the discussion, reference is made to Adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA as defined above, before certain non-recurring or unusual items. This is not a generally accepted earnings measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. The measure as calculated by Doman may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as we believe it is a useful indicator of Doman’s ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements from its regular business before non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation from Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with IFRS refer to “Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA”.

(4)

On November 4, 2021, the Company announced it was restoring its dividend to $0.14 per shares effective the dividend paid on January 14, 2022. The Company had previously adjusted its quarterly common share dividend from $0.14 to $0.12 per share, effective for the dividend paid on October 15, 2020. Please refer to press releases dated June 15, 2020 and November 4, 2021 for further information. Please refer to our Q4 2021 MD&A and our Q4 2021 Financial Statements for more information.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If Russian Currency Reserves Aren’t Really Money, the World Is in for a Shock

    Sanctions have shown that currency reserves accumulated by central banks can be taken away. With China taking note, this may reshape geopolitics, economic management and even the international role of the U.S. dollar.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Broadcom stock rises on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the positive performance in Broadcom's stock following its latest earnings report.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • Costco stock falls as retailer’s sales pace slows

    Costco Wholesale Corp. late Thursday reported quarterly results and sales that topped Wall Street expectations, but the stock headed lower as same-store sales growth slowed.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Why Rivian Stock Keeps Going Down

    One day after electric truck company Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) voluntarily blew up its stock price by announcing it would raise the price of its R1T pickup truck by 17%, and its R1S SUV by 20%, Rivian stock is tumbling once again on Thursday. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Rivian is down another 5% -- a total of an 18% drop since this debacle began. After announcing yesterday that "inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips)" necessitated the price hikes just yesterday, today Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe promised that Rivian would eat some of those costs itself.

  • Russia's Lukoil breaks ranks by telling Putin to end war in Ukraine

    Russia’s second-largest oil company has urged Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine in a sign of hardening resistance against the conflict among influential oligarchs.

  • Oil slides from decade-highs as Iran talks kindle supply hopes

    Oil slid 2% on Thursday, after hitting prices not seen in roughly a decade, as sellers jumped on hopes the United States and Iran will agree soon on a nuclear deal that could add barrels to a tight global market. Trade was volatile, with crude prices jumping early to multi-year highs on worries about Russia, which exports 4 to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, second-most worldwide behind Saudi Arabia. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, companies are now shunning Russian supply and scrambling for barrels elsewhere.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Growth stocks have been particularly hard hit, but value stocks haven't exactly been spared. Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, has been one of the most beaten-down stocks in the market recently. Block generated gross profit of more than $4.4 billion in 2021, and nearly half of that came from the Cash App side of the business, which has grown more than tenfold in the past three years alone.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Here's Why April Could Be a Critical Month for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reached a major milestone. Novavax and rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are each working on one, but Novavax is farthest ahead so far. April could be a critical month for the program -- and therefore, for Novavax.

  • Why Crocs Shares Plunged in February

    Shares of popular clog and sandal maker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) have been on a severe downtrend so far this year. While the report detailed an excellent year for Crocs, some additional expenses are anticipated in the near term, which had investors spooked. Crocs completed a strong year in 2021 with fourth-quarter revenue growing about 43% over the prior-year period.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]