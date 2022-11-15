U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.00
    +16.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,678.00
    +117.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,802.25
    +67.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.20
    +9.20 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.67
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.10
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0322
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +1.21 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1770
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3470
    +0.3470 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,787.46
    +645.39 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.21
    +20.93 (+5.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,994.68
    +31.21 (+0.11%)
     

Domenico Lup appointed CEO of Allianz Trade in ASEAN

·3 min read

Domenico Lup to lead growth developments in six ASEAN countries

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Trade is pleased to appoint Domenico Lup as CEO of Allianz Trade in ASEAN with effect from 1 December 2022. Mr Lup will be responsible for overseeing the trade credit insurer's growth developments in six ASEAN countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. Mr Lup will be based in Singapore and report to Regional CEO of Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific Paul Flanagan.

Domenico Lup to head six ASEAN countries for Allianz Trade.
Domenico Lup to head six ASEAN countries for Allianz Trade.

Prior to this appointment, Mr Lup was Commercial Director for Allianz Trade in Middle East, a role he held since 2018 and based in Dubai, where he oversaw the commercial portfolio for seven countries in the Middle East region. He joined Allianz Trade in 2013 as Marketing and Customer Services Director for Allianz Trade in Italy. Before joining Allianz Trade, Mr Lup had worked for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Group and consulting firm Busacca & Associati. Mr Lup holds a bachelor degree in Economics and Business Administration from LUISS Guido Carli.

On his appointment, Mr Lup says, "I am honoured to be appointed CEO for the ASEAN hub. I am very grateful for the prolific and eventful years I had spent with the MMEA teams, first in the regional headquarters and then in the Middle East countries. Uncertainties and volatility will remain in 2023 but together with my new team, we will be able to accompany our customers and partners towards a sustainable and long-term growth."

Mr Flanagan comments on this senior appointment, "ASEAN is a leading and dynamic multi-product hub within Asia Pacific which obviously plays a key part in our growth strategy. Through his career, Domenico has gained multi-country experience and demonstrated success in developing commercial portfolios in diversified markets. I am confident that Domenico, together with the local management team, will be able to achieve great results in ASEAN."

Allianz Trade contact

Jason Wong

+852 3665 8946

jason.wong@allianz-trade.com

Follow us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/allianz-trade-apac/


We predict trade and credit risk today, so companies can have confidence in tomorrow

Allianz Trade is the global leader in trade credit insurance and a recognized specialist in the areas of surety, collections, structured trade credit and political risk. Our proprietary intelligence network analyses daily changes in +80 million corporates solvency. We give companies the confidence to trade by securing their payments. We compensate your company in the event of a bad debt, but more importantly, we help you avoid bad debt in the first place. Whenever we provide trade credit insurance or other finance solutions, our priority is predictive protection. But, when the unexpected arrives, our AA credit rating means we have the resources, backed by Allianz to provide compensation to maintain your business. Headquartered in Paris, Allianz Trade is present in 52 countries with 5,500 employees. In 2021, our consolidated turnover was EUR2.9 billion and insured global business transactions represented EUR931 billion in exposure. For more information, please visit allianz-trade.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such deviations may arise due to, without limitation, (I) changes of the general economic conditions and competitive situation, particularly in the Allianz Group's core business and core markets, (II) performance of financial markets (particularly market volatility, liquidity and credit events), (III) frequency and severity of insured loss events, including from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (IV) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (V) persistency levels, (VI) particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (VII) interest rate levels, (VIII) currency exchange rates including the euro/US-dollar exchange rate, (IX) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (X) the impact of acquisitions, including related integration issues, and reorganization measures, and (XI) general competitive factors, in each case on a local, regional, national and/or global basis. Many of these factors may be more likely to occur, or more pronounced, as a result of terrorist activities and their consequences.

(PRNewsfoto/Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific)
(PRNewsfoto/Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific)

SOURCE Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Buffett Takes $5 Billion Stake in TSMC, Sparking Surge in Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a sign the legendary investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares surged.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Marke

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Thredup, FedEx

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

  • ‘What. H.A.P.P.E.N….’ — Sam Bankman-Fried’s latest slow roll of tweets spark scorn as well as concern

    The latest message from former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried left onlookers puzzled and alarmed after the swift decline into bankruptcy for the cryptocurrency exchange he founded.

  • Dow Jones Falls 200 Points Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Here Are 6 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's stock market open. Key inflation data is due out Tuesday morning.

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.

  • AMD stock pops on Wall Street upgrades

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Sliding Today

    The share price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company, was tumbling today after a new report was published saying that the company has laid off 10% of its workforce over the past six months. A report published by The Information today said that Sea has laid off more than 7,000 of its employees over the past six months. The news comes after Sea reported disappointing second-quarter results back in August, which has contributed to the company's share price decline of 39% since then.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Under Pressure Today

    A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has gone bankrupt, which could put pressure on Palantir's growth plans and the value of its investment portfolio. Investors are concerned, sending shares of Palantir down as much as 5.5% on Monday. Palantir is a data analytics company serving both commercial and defense customers.

  • Markets are getting a wake-up call in 2023, says Morgan Stanley, which offers a plan for investors to get ready.

    Our call of the day comes from Morgan Stanley where a team led by top U.S. strategist Mike Wilson sees the S&P 500 finishing next year almost on par with where it is now, at 3,900.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation, making their beaten-down share prices indicators that this is a fantastic time to snap up high-yielding income stocks at a discount. A $5,000 investment in key dividend stocks could lead to hundreds of dollars in income each year with growth opportunities ahead.

  • Berkshire Buys Taiwan Semi Stock, Sells US Bancorp, Bank of NY

    Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13-F filing shows it bought over $4 billion of the chip-makers stock.

  • SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

    The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows.