Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the domestic couriers market are FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc. , A-1 Express, SF Express Co. Ltd. , UPS Limited, DHL Express, Yunda Holding Co. , Ltd. , and Royal Mail, Japan Post Group.

New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250376/?utm_source=GNW


The global domestic couriers market is expected to grow from $48.38 billion in 2021 to $55.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The market is expected to grow to $95.14 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%.

The domestic couriers market consists of the sales of the guaranteed express delivery services of small packages and parcels, in metropolitan areas, urban centres within a country. The market includes the sales of various courier and local delivery services which find applications in various business models.

The domestic couriers market covered in this report is segmented by type into the ground, express, deferred.Express domestic couriers refer to the fastest form of shipping.

The customer pays an extra shipping cost for this delivery, as the shipment will get transported to anyplace anywhere between 24 to 72 hours. It is also segmented by application into business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumer (C2C), and by end-user into BFSI, wholesale and retail trade, construction, manufacturing, others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the domestic couriers market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the domestic couriers market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

E-commerce trade is expected to be one of the major drivers of the global domestic courier service market.As the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet continue to grow, the courier or parcel volumes will increase and thereby drive the demand for courier delivery services.

E-Commerce or electronic commerce or internet commerce refers to is the buying and selling of goods and services, or the transmitting of funds or data, over an electronic network, primarily the internet.These business transactions occur either as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumer, or consumer-to-business.

A few examples of E-commerce websites include online stores such as Amazon, Ebay, Quikr, Olx, and more.The emergence of eCommerce has made products easier to discover and purchase through online retailers and marketplaces and benefited Independent freelancers, small businesses, and large corporations by enabling them to sell their goods and services at a higher scale.

Thus, the growing E-commerce industry is anticipated to drive the domestic courier market in the forecast period by enhancing the courier or parcel delivery service opportunities within the country.

In-house delivery networks are expected to restrict the growth of the courier and local delivery services market in the US.In-house delivery refers to the retailers using their own dedicated delivery staff and own fleet of vehicles to deliver orders to customers.

For instance, Tesco, a British multinational grocery and merchandise retailer uses in-house delivery quite successfully and the other example includes pizza delivery by Domino’s company. Thus, the increasing adoption of in-house delivery units by retailers is anticipated halt the growth of courier and local delivery service market in the forecast period.

E-locker delivery system is a computerized electronic locker system used for the security of delivering retrieving or recovering parcels.Each locker station may include a set of individual lockers of various sizes, each with an electronically controlled release-operated door latch.

Each locker station has an input/output device(s) that is electronically connected to an internal computer.This makes an ideal solution for apartments, dormitories, businesses, and other applications that handle the ongoing delivery of packages and parcels.

For instance, Packcity is an automated electronic locker system that securely stores and distributes inbound parcels, informs recipients that a parcel has arrived, and allows 24/7 collections.Packcity enables to storage and distribution of a large volume of incoming parcels.

Its easy-to-use interface allows recipients to track parcels and inform them about the arrival of their parcel. Since the emergence of the E-locker delivery systems solves the problems of rising parcel deliveries, it is anticipated to be an important trend that drives the domestic courier market.

In March 2019, Delhivery, a Gurugram-based logistics provider for eCommerce companies acquired Aramex for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition Delhivery will take over Aramex India’s pick-up and delivery shipment operations.

Aramex, a UAE based logistics, courier and package delivery company.

The countries covered in the domestic couriers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250376/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


