Dominant Enterprise Berhad (KLSE:DOMINAN) Pays A RM0.01 Dividend In Just Three Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Dominant Enterprise Berhad (KLSE:DOMINAN) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Dominant Enterprise Berhad's shares on or after the 7th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 27th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.01 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.03 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Dominant Enterprise Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of MYR0.77. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Dominant Enterprise Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Dominant Enterprise Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 46% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 11% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Dominant Enterprise Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Dominant Enterprise Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 17% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Dominant Enterprise Berhad has seen its dividend decline 3.2% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Dominant Enterprise Berhad for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Dominant Enterprise Berhad from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, Dominant Enterprise Berhad has 5 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

