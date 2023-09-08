Dominant Enterprise Berhad's (KLSE:DOMINAN) Dividend Will Be MYR0.01

Dominant Enterprise Berhad's (KLSE:DOMINAN) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.01 per share on 26th of October. The dividend yield is 3.9% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Dominant Enterprise Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, Dominant Enterprise Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 18.0% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 55%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0417 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.03. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.2% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Dominant Enterprise Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at 18% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Dominant Enterprise Berhad has 5 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Dominant Enterprise Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

