Dominica Perfect for Families looking For Sustainability Away from Congested Cities, says Citizenship by Investment Head

·2 min read

LONDON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the 31st World Population Day marked on July 11, Hon. Emmanuel Nanthan, the head of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, said that Dominica is 'perfect' for families who want a sustainable nation to call their second home. As the world continues to face the consequences of overpopulation like inequality and climate change, Dominica has focused on becoming the world's first climate-resilient nation and achieving the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he explained to CS Global Partners.

The UN established World Population Day to bring attention to population issues and their impact on economic development, equality, poverty, and the environment. The organisation projects that the world population will grow to 9.7 billion people in 30 years, almost two billion more than what it is in 2021. Today, more than half of the world's population lives in urban areas. Estimations to 2050 show that nearly 90 percent of urban growth is expected to occur in Asia and Africa.

"Applicants who choose Dominica's CBI Programme champion global citizenship. The revenue from their investment into the government fund option goes into making Dominica resilient and sustainable, and we also offer eco-friendly real-estate investment options to ensure sustainability remains a focus," said Nanthan. "Successful applicants are granted citizenship of Dominica and are assured that they have a home away from congested cities," he added.

Dominica, a small Caribbean nation of 72,000, has set an example of sustainability for the world. With the help of CBI funds, the country is constructing over 5,000 weather-proof homes for its citizens and rehabilitating its agriculture and fishing industries. It is also working towards building a geothermal plant to reduce electricity costs for consumers and provide energy to neighbouring islands.

CBI programmes legally grant citizenship status much faster than traditional immigration processes. Dominica's CBI programme provides applicants with a swift processing time, thorough due diligence and affordable investment options to develop local health, education and employment initiatives.

To better cater to families, Dominica has expanded the dependants clause of applications. Now, dependants can be related to either the main applicant or the main applicant's spouse, and there is also no age limitation on parents and grandparents.

With second citizenship from Dominica, individuals and their families can quickly formulate a Plan B and obtain global mobility without physically relocating, going through extensive interviews or waiting years as commonly associated with the traditional immigration process.

pr@csglobalpartners.com
www.csglobalpartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominica-perfect-for-families-looking-for-sustainability-away-from-congested-cities-says-citizenship-by-investment-head-301328133.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners

  • Head of radical Palestinian group laid to rest in Syria

    Hundreds of people attended on Friday the funeral of Ahmed Jibril, the leader of a breakaway Palestinian faction whose group carried out attacks in the 1970s and 1980s against Israeli targets was laid to rest in the Syrian capital of Damascus. Special funeral prayers were held for Jibril whose coffin was wrapped with a Palestinian flag at Damascus’ Al-Othman Mosque and was later taken for burial in the cemetery of the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, Syria’s largest. Jibril was buried next to his son, Jihad, who was killed in an explosion in 2002 in Beirut, for which the group blamed Israel.

  • Lockdowns in Asia as some nations see 1st major virus surges

    Several countries around Asia and the Pacific that are experiencing their first major surges of the coronavirus rushed to impose tough restrictions, a year and a half into a pandemic that many initially weathered well. Faced with rapidly rising numbers of infections in recent months, authorities in such countries as Thailand, South Korea and Vietnam announced or imposed measures Friday that they hope can slow the spread before health care systems are overwhelmed. Now some are seeing record numbers of new cases and even deaths, blamed in part on the highly contagious delta variant combined with low rates of vaccination and decisions to ease restrictions that have hit economies hard.

  • Why Clean Energy Fuels Is Crashing This Week

    Besides losing popularity among the meme crowd, a competitor's announcement is helping drive this alternative fuel stock lower.

  • 2 Stocks to Play the Renewable Energy Boom

    Say ‘green economy,’ and what is the first thing you think of? Renewable fuels, electric cars, solar power farms, wind turbines, hydrogen fuel cells, recycling plants – these are all components of the green economy. The economic sector is currently small, compared to the US’ near-$20 trillion annual economic output, but it’s politically potent and gaining in importance year by year. And as they expand, green industries bring more and more opportunities to investors. Those opportunities, however,

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Reporting Mixed Q1 Results?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Coal Output in U.S. Seen Rising Most Since 1990 on Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The surging, post-pandemic U.S. economy is driving an unexpected boom in coal, the latest sign that demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel remains resilient.American coal production this year will swell 15% to meet stronger demand for electricity at home and abroad, according to the U.S. Energy Department’s July outlook. That would be the most since at least 1990 and nearly double the 8% increase projected in May, when the economic rebound was still in earlier stages of recovery.The

  • Heavy Rain Floods New York City Subway Station

    Heavy rain inundated New York City on Thursday afternoon, July 8, partially submerging the 157th St Subway station in Washington Heights, footage shows.Paullee Wheatley-Rutner recorded video at the northbound entrance to the 1 train showing passengers wading through knee-high water.A flash flood watch was in effect for New York City through Thursday night. Credit: Paullee Wheatley-Rutner via Storyful

  • Security Camera Captures Moment Tornado Rips Through Jacksonville Neighborhood

    A home security camera recorded a funnel cloud moving through a residential neighborhood in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 7, as Tropical Storm Elsa traveled north.Footage shared by Inas Mahdi shows the moment the tornado sped past the front of her house and rattled the truck in her driveway. Mahdi told Storyful that both of her cars were unscathed but the exterior of her home suffered minor damage.The National Weather Service reported damage following the tornado, including downed trees and debris, and cautioned locals to stay inside until crews had cleared the roads. Credit: Inas Mahdi via Storyful

  • Japan to declare virus emergency lasting through Olympics

    Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics, fearing an ongoing COVID-19 surge will multiply during the Games. At a meeting with experts Thursday morning, government officials proposed a plan to issue a state of emergency in Tokyo from next Monday to Aug. 22. The Games already will take place without foreign spectators, but the planned six-week state of emergency likely ends chances of a local audience.

  • Wind and solar power surges in record year

    China led a record increase in wind and solar power during 2020 - even as the emerging superpower continued to build new fossil-fuel burning coal plants. Capacity of wind and solar power grew by 238GW globally last year, about 50pc larger than any previous expansion, according to the latest annual review of world energy by BP. The jump in renewable output amounts to about seven times the total installed capacity in the UK, and came in a year marked by a slump in energy use as the pandemic trigge

  • Creepy Looking Eels Make Rare Appearance on Hilton Head Island, Stumping Locals

    Another day, another weird animal sighting in the Carolinas.

  • Can you spot a dog in this photo? Rescuers save pup named Honey Bear from Idaho cliff

    Honey Bear looked like a tiny white spot on the mountain when someone spotted her.

  • 10 Best Recycling Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best recycling stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Recycling Stocks to Invest In. From investors to governments and companies, everyone today is worried about the planet’s ever-growing waste management problem, and […]

  • Heavy Rainfall Floods New York City Subway Stations

    Heavy rainfall flooded subway stations in New York City on July 8.Footage captured by Sebastian Arruarana shows heavy flooding at the 149 St/Grand Concourse subway station in the Bronx.The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning on the evening of June 8, urging people to avoid walking or driving through floodwaters. Credit: Sebastian Arruarana via Storyful

  • Aerial images of expanding graves capture Indonesia's deadliest days

    A morbid grid of graves widens as excavators dig deep, piling up soil to make space for Indonesia's pandemic dead to be laid to rest. Ambulances, lights flashing, deliver bodies to the Jakarta burial site as trucks carry away dirt beside rows of rectangles carved out of the brown earth. Dramatic drone footage of the Rorotan cemetery in Indonesia's capital gives a chilling glimpse into a worsening epidemic that has seen deaths and infections soar in recent weeks, pushing hospitals to their limits.

  • Protecting Communities From Wildfires With Data, Devotion

    by Gabriela Ornelas, Energized by Edison Writer

  • OPEC and Big Oil's new best friend, Joe Biden

    The price of oil surged to $75 a barrel the other day under Joe Biden’s green energy policies. The price was as low as $35 a barrel under Donald Trump because he believed in American energy dominance (“Drill, baby, drill”). So, more oil meant lower prices at the pump. It was effectively a massive, multibillion-dollar tax cut for lower- and middle-income earners of tens of billions of dollars a year.

  • Earthquake Rattles Parts of Northern California

    A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck parts of Northern California near the border with Nevada on Thursday, July 8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.This footage uploaded by Twitter user Aryan Mann, shows a fan and blinds swaying as the earthquake rattled the region.The quake struck at a depth of 9.8 km (6 miles) and was centered near the town of Walker, California, about 150 miles east of state capital Sacramento. Credit: Aryan Mann via Storyful

  • Global Wind, Solar Capacity Rose at Sharpest Pace Ever Last Year, BP Says

    Growth in renewables saw global solar-power capacity rise around 22%, while wind-power capacity rose around 18% compared with the previous year, BP said in its annual review of global energy markets.

  • EU fines BMW, VW $1B for running emissions cartel since the 90s

    As environmental issues really came of age in the 1990s, certain German automakers were meeting in secret groups to make sure their cars would continue to industriously contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. According to the European Union, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, BMW and Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler have been illegally colluding to restrict competition in emission cleaning for new diesel passenger cars, essentially slowing the deployment of cleaner emissions tech.