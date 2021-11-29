U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,627.75
    +32.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,016.00
    +158.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,204.00
    +153.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.00
    +14.70 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.60
    +3.45 (+5.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.30
    +12.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1288
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.15
    +6.57 (+35.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3348
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3810
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,401.37
    +3,103.88 (+5.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,435.19
    -20.22 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.38
    +67.35 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.92
    -467.70 (-1.63%)
     

Dominica Signs Deal with Switzerland to Advance Paris Climate Agreement Goals

·2 min read

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica has approved a bilateral agreement with Switzerland, enabling Dominica to sell its carbon credits to help Switzerland meet its Paris Agreement emissions pledge. The deal was inked by Minister for the Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment, Hon. Cozier Frederick, at the United Nations Climate Conference (COP 26), in Glasgow, Scotland.

In signing these agreements, the two nations set a standard for international climate projects that meet strict environmental protection requirements. In Dominica, Switzerland will focus on funding initiatives like the electrification of transport on the island. Additionally, financing for a geothermal plant on the island that will be complete by 2023 will also be centred. This project will allow Dominica to reduce its fossil fuel dependence and ensure its ability to provide electricity to the French islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique, encouraging foreign exchange.

For the Caribbean island, which is still reeling from the impacts of Hurricane Maria in 2017, funding from wealthy countries like Switzerland enables the government to build a clean, resilient power system, said Minister Frederick. "We do have a plan, but this plan needs resources … in the form of human capital and finance," he added.

In 2017, Dominica's Prime Minister, Dr the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit pledged to become the first climate-resilient country in the world at the UN. To accomplish its mission to power green energy and economy, the government has partnered with donor organisations such as the World Bank, the Caribbean Development Bank, Small Island Developing States, and the Clinton Foundation. The country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme is also providing a sizable amount of funding.

CBI has been pivotal to generating foreign direct investment that furthers Dominica's climate resilience agenda. Since 2018, the Programme has sponsored the island's green construction of 5,000 hurricane-proof homes and over a dozen schools and health centres. CBI has also cast a green lens on Dominica's tourism sector, bolstering the island's offering with boutique environmentally sensitive villas and resorts.

Ranked number one by the Financial Times' PWM Magazine, Dominica's CBI Programme allows vetted foreigners the chance to gain second citizenship in exchange for monetary investment in a government fund or ecotourism real estate projects. Successful applicants, often within three months, attain the rights that come with Dominican citizenship, like travel to over 75 percent of the world, increased business prospects and the ability to pass citizenship on for generations to come.

Contacts:
pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com

Recommended Stories

  • Australia challenges Facebook to back anti-troll defamation law

    Facebook Inc will show it has no interest in making the online world safe if it quits Australia over laws holding it liable for defamation on its platform, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday. In the latest of several attempts to hold global internet companies to greater account for content on their platforms, Australia plans to make them share the identities of people with anonymous accounts if another person accuses them of defamation. If the social media company fails to give that information, it must assume legal liability.

  • Spanish Inflation Jumps to 3-Decade High as Food Prices Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardySpanish inflation accelerated to the fastest in nearly three decades in November on rising food prices, underscoring the lingering consequences of supply-chain bottlene

  • German minister hopes patient transfers a 'wake-up call'

    Germany's health minister said Saturday he hopes that the sight of air force planes transferring patients across the country will act as a “wake-up call” to millions who are still holding out on getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Health Minister Jens Spahn said there has been a welcome increase over the past week in the number of people getting their first shots, with 450,000 recorded. Hospitals in southern and eastern regions of Germany have warned they are running out of intensive care beds because of the large numbers of seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

  • 'She was my strength': Nashville family mourns after woman dies in shooting

    Michaela Carter died just one day shy of her 25th birthday after being shot.

  • Just days after catching donkey wearing ‘mask,’ Georgia officer wrangles more runaways

    “What are the chances?!”

  • Like Rivian Automotive? You Should Love This High-Powered Renewable Energy Stock

    The renewable energy giant has enormous growth potential as it develops renewable energy projects. Brookfield Renewable is everything Rivian Automotive strives to be one day. The company currently operates 20 gigawatts of renewable energy assets around the world.

  • Here Comes the Sun: Analysts Pick Two Solar Stocks to Buy Now

    We’re at the start of a long-term change in the global economy. Public opinion – and also, to an extent, the human desire to survive – is promoting green tech and green industry, and setting the stage for the future of energy production. We don’t have a crystal ball, so we can’t see the full shape of things to come, but in recent months, investors have been moving toward solar stocks. While supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages are impacting the solar power industry, these issues are not

  • Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

    Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve … The post Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night appeared first on BGR.

  • Exclusive-Visa complains to U.S. govt about India backing for local rival RuPay

    Visa Inc has complained to the U.S. government that India's "informal and formal" promotion of domestic payments rival RuPay hurts the U.S. giant in a key market, memos seen by Reuters show. In public Visa has downplayed concerns about the rise of RuPay, which has been supported by public lobbying from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has included likening the use of local cards to national service. But U.S. government memos show Visa raised concerns about a "level playing field" in India during an Aug. 9 meeting between U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and company executives, including CEO Alfred Kelly.

  • November jobs report: What to know this week

    As investors return from the Thanksgiving-shortened trading week, focus will shift to the U.S. labor market.

  • WSJ Opinion: Joe Biden Owns This Economy

    Journal Editorial Report: The president signs on to the Fed's inflation. Image: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

  • How Much Do Navy SEALs and Other Special Ops Make?

    We're all familiar with the commercials encouraging Americans to enlist in the military. Action-packed and provocative, these ads (even those that call out individual career types) tend to keep it...

  • Pioneering British hydrogen maker wins £25m investment

    The engineering company Melrose is to invest in a hydrogen maker amid surging interest in the gas as Britain seeks to slash its reliance on fossil fuels.

  • The most optimistic reason for Biden’s awful polls

    Could it be that Biden's low popularity is caused by one thing he can't much control -- gas prices?

  • Indian Crypto Unicorn CoinDCX Plans to IPO Once Regulations Permit: Report

    India's first crypto unicorn plans to go public as soon as regulations clear the way.

  • China Faces More Growth Risks, Increased Policy Support in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy is facing multiple risks heading into next year, with a property slump lingering and a new virus variant possibly upending the global recovery.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyEconomists expect Chinese authorities to boost fiscal and monetary support next year after a relatively r

  • Cryptocurrency mining in Kazakhstan is leading to power shortages

    Cryptocurrency mining is putting such a strain on Kazakhstan's electrical grid that the country is grappling with power outages.

  • A long-awaited moment for staunch Roe opponent Thomas

    WASHINGTON - Judge Clarence Thomas said at his Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 1991 that he hadn't given that much thought to whether Roe v. Wade was correctly decided. But Justice Clarence Thomas took only months to reach a conclusion: the landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing a woman's right to abortion should be discarded. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "The power of a woman to abort her unborn child" is not a

  • UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons

    "The clock is ticking, which heightens the need for close cooperation with our partners and friends to thwart Tehran's ambitions," the UK's Liz Truss and her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid wrote in the Telegraph newspaper on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said earlier in the day that his country was "very worried" that world powers will remove sanctions on Iran in exchange for insufficient caps on its nuclear programme, as negotiators convene in Vienna on Monday in a last-ditch effort to salvage a nuclear deal.

  • Drone Footage Captures Snow-Covered Scottish Mountain Pass

    Parts of the UK were under yellow warnings for ice on Sunday, November 28, as temperatures dropped in the wake of Storm Arwen which battered several areas and led to three deaths.Drone footage shows a snow-covered mountain pass, known as The Rest and Be Thankful, on the Cowal peninsula in the Scottish Highlands on Sunday.Storm Arwen brought gusts of almost 100 mph when it lashed parts of the UK on Friday. Three men were killed by falling trees in separate incidents.On Sunday, the Met Office said a band of sleet and snow with rain near the coast was moving south. It warned of icy patches across many parts of the UK. Credit: @luthersvolvo via Storyful