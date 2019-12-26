Dominica Is the Wellness Destination of the Future

LONDON, Dec. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- fDi Intelligence, a service from the Financial Times, advises that Dominica is one of the top 20 tourism destinations of the future, in a recently published FDI Strategy ranking. Furthermore, it included Dominica in two specialism awards categories: 'Ecotourism' and 'Health and Wellness Tourism.' Known as the 'Nature Isle of the Caribbean,' Dominica excels at offering eco-conscious tourists a unique experience that only the island's natural beauty, wellness facilities, exquisite locations and kind people can provide.

Importantly, Dominica valiantly overcame the mass devastation following Category 5 Hurricane Maria in 2017. The same ranking bestowed upon Dominica the bespoke awards for 'Climate Resilient Strategy' and 'Voluntourism,' two titles it holds exclusively. Furthermore, Dominica was awarded as one of the top countries receiving bespoke awards for 'Hotel Development and Investment,' 'Incentives,' and 'Recovery.'

Thanks to reputable foreign investors wishing to become citizens of Dominica in exchange for an economic contribution, the island has managed to build sufficient monetary reserves to sponsor large scale rehabilitation and modernisation of the country. This ranged from rebalancing the ecosystem and investing in sustainable energy to fixing and reinforcing roads, bridges, hospitals, schools, homes and natural sites. The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme was at the very heart of the country's remarkable recovery. CBI continues to support the island's hope to become "the world's first climate-resilient nation" as pledged by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and praised by National Geographic.

Foreign investors can become economic citizens of Dominica only after they have passed a series of due diligence checks, which received the CBI Index's seal of approval, published by PWM. They can either make a contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund or invest in pre-approved real estate. The latter includes luxury eco-resorts with exquisite wellness facilities that are building the foundation of Dominica's burgeoning ecotourism sector.

The FDI Strategy report notes that "wellness tourism is a key sector for Dominica, where services such as holistic massage, yoga, chiropractic care, coaching, Pilates, fitness and a range of spa facilities are on offer together with natural products and herbs."

The list of CBI approved hotels is limited and mindful businessmen are eager to invest. Should they successfully pass all security checks, they can call themselves proud Dominicans too and will have contributed to this resilient nation's future.

