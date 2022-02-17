U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.50
    -8.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,818.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,569.75
    -30.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.50
    -7.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.17
    -2.49 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1382
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3586
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4860
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,102.75
    -13.18 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.09
    +3.71 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,355.52
    -104.88 (-0.38%)
     

THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF NEW NOTES OFFERING AND AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF TENDERS ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE

·7 min read

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominican Republic (the "Republic") announced today the aggregate principal amount of each series of notes listed in the tables below (collectively, the "Existing Notes") that has been validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to its previously announced offer to purchase for cash the Existing Notes (the "Offer"), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer document dated February 9, 2022 (the "Offer Document"). The Offer expired as scheduled at 8:00 a.m. (New York City time) on February 16, 2022. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meaning ascribed to them in the Offer Document.

Holders of Existing Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Republic will receive the total of the fixed price per US$1,000 principal amount indicated in the rightmost column in the tables below (the "Purchase Price") plus accrued and unpaid interest on such Existing Notes up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date (as defined below) ("Accrued Interest").

The Maximum Purchase Price for all Existing Notes accepted for purchase is US$1,250,124,671.00. The Tendered Aggregate Purchase Price of the Existing Notes validly tendered is US$1,250,124,671.00. Since the Tendered Aggregate Purchase Price does not exceed the Maximum Purchase Price, all Existing Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer have been accepted for purchase, and, accordingly, there will be no proration.

The following tables indicate the aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes that have been validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the Offer.

Table 1 – Existing Global Notes

Title of Existing Notes

ISIN / CUSIP

Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered(1)

Aggregate Principal Amount of Tenders Accepted

Aggregate Principal Amount Remaining Outstanding

Purchase Price(2)

6.6000% Bonds due 2024

144A: US25714PBZ09 / 25714P BZ0

Reg S: USP3579EAT49 / P3579E AT4

US$228,658,000.00

US$228,658,000.00

US$50,301,000.00

US$1,093.25

5.875% Amortizing Bonds due 2024

144A: US25714PBY34 / 25714P BY3

Reg S: USP3579EAS65 / P3579E AS6

US$536,495,000.00

US$536,495,000.00

US$74,997,000.00

US$1,057.50

___________________

(1)

Information regarding the aggregate principal amount of Existing Global Notes is based on information received from the Tender and Information Agent (as defined below).

(2)

Per US$1,000 principal amount of the Existing Global Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase. Holders whose Existing Global Notes were validly tendered and are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will also receive Accrued Interest. Holders whose Existing Global Notes were validly tendered and are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will be paid in U.S. dollars as described in the Offer Document.


Table 2 – Existing Local Notes

Title of Existing Notes

ISIN

Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered(1)

Aggregate Principal Amount of Tenders Accepted

Aggregate Principal Amount Remaining Outstanding

Purchase Price(2)

7.000% US$-Denominated Notes due July 2023

DO1005244525

US$397,065,000.00

US$397,065,000.00

US$102,935,000.00

US$1,090.00

___________________

(1)

Information regarding the aggregate principal amount of Existing Local Notes is based on information received from CEVALDOM, Deposito Centralizado de Valores, S.A.

(2)

Per US$1,000 principal amount of the Existing Local Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase. Holders whose Existing Local Notes were validly tendered and are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will also receive Accrued Interest. Holders whose Existing Local Notes were validly tendered and are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will be paid in U.S. dollars as described in the Offer Document.

The Republic also announced the pricing of US$1,782,000,000 new 5.500% Bonds due 2029 and US$1,782,000,000 new 6.000% Bonds due 2033 (together, the "New Notes Offering"). The Offer is conditioned, among other things, on the concurrent (or earlier) closing of the New Notes Offering. The Republic intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the New Notes Offering to purchase the Existing Notes accepted for purchase. The New Notes Offering was made solely by means of an offering memorandum relating to the New Notes Offering, and neither this announcement nor the Offer Document constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such new notes.

The settlement of validly tendered and accepted Existing Notes is expected to occur on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, subject to change without notice (the "Settlement Date"). Holders of validly tendered and accepted Existing Notes will be entitled to receive for such Existing Notes the applicable Purchase Price and Accrued Interest, which will be paid in U.S. dollars on the Settlement Date if the conditions of the Offer are met.

The Offer Document may be downloaded from the website of Global Bondholder Services Corporation (the "Tender and Information Agent") at https://www.gbsc-usa.com/dominican/ or obtained from the Tender and Information Agent or from any of the Dealer Managers at the contact information below. Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers at the below contact information.

The Dealer Managers for the Offer are:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

388 Greenwich Street, 4th Floor Trading

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Attn: Liability Management Group

Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106

Toll-Free: +1 (800) 558-3745

Email: ny.liabilitymanagement@citi.com

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
383 Madison Avenue

New York, New York 10179
United States of America
Attn: Latin America Debt Capital Markets

Collect: +1 (212) 834-7279
Toll-Free: +1 (866) 846-2874

The Tender and Information Agent for the Existing Global Notes is:

Global Bondholder Services Corporation
65 Broadway – Suite 404
New York, New York 10006
United States of America
Attn: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers call: (212) 430-3774
Toll free +1 (855) 654-2014
Email: contact@gbsc-usa.com

By facsimile:
(For Eligible Institutions only):
+1 (212) 430-3775/3779

Confirmation:
+1 (212) 430-3774

By Mail:

By Overnight Courier:

By Hand:

65 Broadway – Suite 404

New York, New York 10006

United States of America

65 Broadway – Suite 404

New York, New York 10006

United States of America

65 Broadway – Suite 404

New York, New York 10006

United States of America

Important Notice

This announcement is for informational purposes only. It is not complete and may not contain all the information that you should consider before tendering Existing Notes. You should read the entire Offer Document.

This announcement is not an offer to purchase for cash or a solicitation of invitations for offers to purchase for cash any Existing Notes. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer and the transactions contemplated thereby may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Offer is being made only by the Offer Document and in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. Each person accepting the Offer shall be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed (in respect of itself and any person for whom it is acting) that it is not a person to whom it is unlawful to make the Offer pursuant to the Offer Document, it has not distributed or forwarded the Offer Document or any other documents or materials relating to the Offer to any such person, and that it has complied with all laws and regulations applicable to it for purposes of participating in the Offer. Neither the Republic nor the Dealer Managers accepts any responsibility for any violation by any person of the restrictions applicable in any jurisdiction.

The materials relating to the Offer, including this announcement, do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. This announcement and the Offer Document do not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the Offer is required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and in which any Dealer Manager or any of its affiliates is so licensed, it shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Managers or such affiliates on behalf of the Republic.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dominican-republic-announces-pricing-of-new-notes-offering-and-aggregate-principal-amount-of-tenders-accepted-for-purchase-301484354.html

SOURCE The Dominican Republic

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in crypto

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Going into the period, Fastly management guided for revenue to grow just 8% to 12% year over year -- down from 23% growth in Q3. Fortunately, fourth-quarter growth was better than expected, with Fastly's top line rising 13% year over year to $97.7 million, beating analysts' average forecast for revenue of $92.5 million.

  • Nvidia stock declines ahead of reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details revenue estimates ahead of Nvidia's earnings reports and the chip maker's latest partnership with Jaguar Land Rover in developing smart driving technology.

  • Ford Takes Top Tesla Talent

    Elon Musk does not have a reputation as being easy to work for. Leaving the electric vehicle (EV) leader also makes sense for top talent, because every major auto player wants to compete in this space. Now, it has happened again with a major player leaving Musk behind.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • QuantumScape stock falls after EV battery maker's Q4 loss

    Shares of QuantumScape Corp. fell more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of solid state lithium metal batteries for electric cars posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. QuantumScape also promised to hit several milestones in 2022, including the delivery of samples using the company's proprietary cell format to at least one customer. The company lost $70.8 million, or 16 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.3 billion, or $4.42 a share, in

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks

  • Fastly Shares Swoon as Guidance Misses Estimates

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Fed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild N

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Charlie Munger warns of inflation, bolsters Apple and Chevron

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer details several takeaways from Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger's shareholders' meeting, including his statements on inflation, the tech sector, and crude oil.