Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit Leads High-Level Delegation with United Nations

LONDON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, the Government of Dominica met with the United Nations' sub-regional team for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit led the delegation, which other high-ranking government officials joined. The meeting aimed to provide a roadmap for a strengthened partnership between the island and the international agency and provide more tailored support to meet the needs of the people of Dominica.

During the meeting, the UN team reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the co-operation with Dominica and identified several focus areas based on national strategies, development challenges and opportunities for advancing progress on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. The 17 global goals have been a priority for the Dominican government for several years and concentrate on achieving a sustainable future for all. They include eliminating poverty, tackling the climate crisis providing clean water and quality education, amongst other important goals.

Prime Minister Skerrit described the meeting as the right step in strengthening Dominica and the UN's existing relationship. "Over the years, the UN has been a trusted and reliable partner to the Government of Dominica. In the last few years, particularly post Hurricane Maria, Dominica's engagement with the UN has intensified with support from more agencies within the UN System, for social protection programmes, disaster risk reduction and recovery, climate resilience strategy, and economic development," he said.

Established in 1993, Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme has been pivotal to rebuilding the nation after Hurricane Maria. The programme's revenue went towards repairing schools, health centres, and most importantly, providing weather-resistant and resilient housing to its entire population. The programme also supports the island's mission to become the world's first climate-resilient nation – a feat pledged by the Prime Minister following Hurricane Maria.

Story continues

The Citizenship by Investment Programme facilitates a route to second citizenship for foreign investors and their families once making an economic contribution. There are two channels of investment available under the programme: a one-time non-refundable investment into the Economic Diversification Fund that supports national development on the island or through pre-approved real estate purchase.

Applicants must then undergo a rigorous multi-tiered vetting procedure to ensure that only those of the highest moral character get accepted as citizens. Once accepted, one gains access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to over 140 destinations, the right to live, work and study in the nation and alternative business avenues. Lastly, citizens have the invaluable option to pass citizenship down for generations to come.

