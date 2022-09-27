U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,634.70
    -20.34 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,074.61
    -186.20 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,773.68
    -29.24 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.00
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.98
    +1.27 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,639.20
    +5.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9590
    -0.0022 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    +0.0980 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0703
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8010
    +0.1210 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,448.29
    +428.10 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.44
    -13.70 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Dominion DMS announces integration with TruVideo to VUE DMS

·3 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces certified SecureVUE integration between TruVideo's shopper engagement and service experience products and VUE DMS. TruVideo is a conversational commerce platform that uses text and video to help automotive dealerships establish trust and streamline communications that improve the customer experience. By using smart lines to offer service inspections, sales walk-arounds, estimates, approvals, and payments, dealerships can find additional efficiencies for their staff and increase their effective billable labor hours.

VUE DMS (PRNewsfoto/Dominion DMS)
VUE DMS (PRNewsfoto/Dominion DMS)

The certified SecureVUE integration between VUE DMS and TruService allows customers to see and understand the results of their service inspection. With the TruService platform, service departments can send personalized videos to clients that show their vehicle's maintenance and repair needs. Customers can watch it at their leisure, process the details, and even share it. By eliminating the barriers to transparency, service departments can improve the entire customer experience and see up to a 30% increase in customer pay dollars. A single service visit creates trust that used to take years to earn.

"We are excited that Truvideo's leading AI and ML technologies are helping dealers realize incredible hard dollar returns and deliver a great customer experience." - Douglas Chrystall, TruVideo, Chief Technology Officer.

This revolutionary platform and the already powerful yet easy-to-use VUE DMS fixes the communication chain between the dealership and the customer by connecting them through personalized videos, texts, and mobile-friendly features. With all these features and the enhanced reporting on customer engagement and real-time sentiment, TruVideo and VUE DMS offer dealerships a comprehensive solution.

"At Dominion DMS, we partner with businesses that help us raise the bar for our dealership customers. We listen to what dealerships want and need to run a successful business and always do everything we can to exceed those expectations. Our certified SecureVUE integration with an industry-leading technology partner in TruVideo does just that." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason for dealers to reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE DMS platform, visit VUEDMS.com.

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. Dominion DMS introduced VUE DMS, a cloud-native dealer management system that gives US-based franchised automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud by a team with decades of experience serving dealerships, VUE DMS enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE DMS provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website, and like us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About TruVideo:

TruVideo is a conversational commerce platform that uses text and video to help dealerships understand buyer behavior and drive customer engagement. Dealerships can gain buyer insight at the lowest point of the sales funnel by using smart lines to offer streamlined service inspections, sales walk-arounds, outbound marketing campaigns, estimates, approvals, and payments. To better serve the customer and drive customer experience and revenue, TruVideo believes dealers and OEMS should control these smart lines to own and curate their data. Through these lines, dealers and OEMs can send personalized videos and messages, respond quickly with a user interface, and be provided real-time data on utilization, customer engagement, and customer sentiment to help drive revenue and increase CSI scores. Please read our Return on Video Investment (ROVI) report. For more information on TruVideo, please visit www.truvideo.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Scott Smith
Product & Content Marketing Manager
Dominion DMS
Scott.Smith2@dominiondms.com

Laurie Halter
TruVideo Media Contact
laurie@charismacommunications.com
503-816-2474

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-dms-announces-integration-with-truvideo-to-vue-dms-301634520.html

SOURCE Dominion DMS

Recommended Stories

  • Hurricane Ian to intensify, Biogen settles lawsuit, Ford asks for new trial after $1.7 billion loss

    Notable business headlines include Hurricane Ian becoming a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, Biogen settling a lawsuit that alleged the company paid doctors to prescribe drugs, and Ford asking for a new trial after rollover accident suit.

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • 1 Big Reason Oil Stocks Could Rebound Sharply

    Crude oil prices have cooled off considerably in recent months. WTI, the primary U.S. benchmark oil price, was recently around $75 a barrel. If a major supply issue arises from a natural disaster or terrorist attack, the industry could struggle to meet demand, likely sending crude prices soaring.

  • This $300 Billion Market Could Bring Nvidia Stock Out of Its Slump

    Investors should keep a close eye on this fast-growing market that could supercharge the beaten-down tech giant.

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward Flo

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rackspace names interim CEO as Kevin Jones steps down

    San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) announced Monday morning that CEO Kevin Jones is stepping down, effective immediately. Amar Maletira, the company's president and chief financial officer since November 2020, has taken on Jones' responsibilities. Before joining Rackspace, Maletira was CFO at Viavi Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAV).

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • 3D Printing Is About to Explode; Here's 1 Way to Profit From It

    After many years of disappointment, the promise of 3D printing is about to be fulfilled -- and Velo3D could be the top dog and first mover.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hertz teams up with BP to install EV chargers across the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Hertz and BP teaming up to install EV chargers throughout the U.S.

  • Ford announces massive investment in Louisville ahead of truck launch

    Ford Motor Co. plans to expand its presence in Louisville with a huge investment, creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

  • Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts But Says It Remains Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown, but said that crude would probably climb from current levels because the market is still “critically tight.”“A strong US dollar and falling demand expectations will remain powerful headwinds to prices into year-end,” Goldman analysts including Damien Courvalin and Callum Bruce s

  • Roth IRA Contribution and Income Limits: A Comprehensive Guide

    In 2022, you can contribute up to $6,000, or $7,000 if you’re age 50 or older, to all of your Roth and traditional IRA accounts.

  • Kroger executives break down grocery giant's fresh advantage

    Fresh products are a big deal for supermarkets because they’re a big deal for consumers. And Kroger Co. leaders say they have an edge in that key category.

  • Oil prices bounce off a nearly 9-month low as Hurricane Ian curbs U.S. Gulf production

    Oil futures climb on Tuesday, with prices finding support a day after settling at their lowest since January, as Hurricane Ian leads to the shut down of some platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and as a dollar rally takes a breather.

  • Eli Lilly sued for age discrimination by U.S. agency EEOC

    Eli Lilly and Co was sued on Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which accused the drugmaker of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age. The complaint said Lilly's violations began after Stephen Fry, its senior vice president for human resources and diversity, lamented during an April 2017 "Leadership Town Hall" that its sales force was skewed toward older workers, with 20% fewer "millennials" than the American workforce. According to the EEOC, Fry suggested that the lack of millennials was a problem, and the Indianapolis-based company would target 40% "Early Career" hiring.