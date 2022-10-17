U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,644.75
    +47.25 (+1.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,020.00
    +312.00 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,928.25
    +184.25 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,715.70
    +27.40 (+1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.97
    +0.36 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.30
    +22.40 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.67 (+3.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9782
    +0.0058 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9240
    -0.0860 (-2.14%)
     

  • Vix

    31.94
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0160 (+1.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6800
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,536.37
    +394.18 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.51
    -4.67 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,917.76
    +58.97 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Dominion DMS Integrates with AutoPoint's Multi-Point Inspection.

·3 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces certified SecureVUE integration with AutoPoint's MPI. This technology partnership brings a full-service command center to your entire shop by providing seamless communication tools to keep your service team on the same page.

VUE DMS (PRNewsfoto/Dominion DMS)
VUE DMS (PRNewsfoto/Dominion DMS)

This partnership brings innovative features like parts inventory integration and a self-learning pricing guide, helping dealerships deliver a consistent, transparent, and professional service experience. These key benefits ensure faster inspections and shorter wait times for your customers:

  • Electronic inspections

  • In-system communication tools

  • Real-time estimate updates

  • Transparent reporting so you can track your progress

  • AutoPoint gathers info from 100 million repair orders

  • Photo capability to take images of the customer's actual vehicle to support service recommendations

  • Dealer Benefits

"The VUE/Autopoint integration has increased our team's productivity by keeping our Tech, Advisors, and Parts Counterpersons on the same page in real-time.  The in-system communication and functionality improve our Parts and Advisor response times to our Techs for repairs and provide better information to our customers for approvals." - Mike Detwiler, Vice President, Dave Sinclair Ford.

"The relationships with our technology partners allow dealerships to maximize the value of our cloud-native VUE DMS. By collaborating with strong service experience vendors, we offer dealers more choices in running their business." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason for dealers to reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer. To learn more about VUE DMS and future integrations, visit DominionDMS.com.

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. Dominion DMS introduced VUE DMS, a cloud-native dealer management system that gives US-based franchised automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud by a team with decades of experience serving dealerships, VUE DMS enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE DMS provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website, and like us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About AutoPoint:

AutoPoint's dealership and service center software transform the vehicle ownership experience, bringing together every service necessary for providing unmatched automotive customer service. These industry-leading tools empower dealerships and OEMs with a robust technology platform that demystifies sales and customer retention.

AutoPoint's powerful software suite contains every tool dealerships and OEMs need to promote sales, launch effective digital and email marketing campaigns, provide maintenance support, supply proper documentation, and increase customer retention. This comprehensive software solution supports you every step of the way so that you can ensure top-notch customer satisfaction.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Scott Smith
Product & Content Marketing Manager
Dominion DMS
Scott.Smith2@Dominiondms.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-dms-integrates-with-autopoints-multi-point-inspection-301650751.html

SOURCE VUE DMS

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • India's Reliance Jio selects Nokia as equipment provider in 5G push

    Indian telecom service provider Reliance Jio has chosen Nokia as a major supplier, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Monday, as India's biggest mobile carrier gears up to expand next-generation wireless services across the country. Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 420 million customers, with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal, the company said in a statement. "Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software," it said.

  • Exxon's Russian oil output collapsed after rejecting local tanker insurance - sources

    Oil output at the giant Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters. Western insurers withdrew cover from tankers operated by state-run Sovcomflot, Russia's biggest shipping group, which was sanctioned following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "Exxon has refused to take Sovcomflot's tankers," one industry source said.

  • Former WSJ reporter says law firm used Indian hackers to sabotage his career

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A former Wall Street Journal reporter is accusing a major U.S. law firm of having used mercenary hackers to oust him from his job and ruin his reputation. In a lawsuit filed late Friday, Jay Solomon, the Journal’s former chief foreign correspondent, said Philadelphia-based Dechert LLP worked with hackers from India to steal emails between him and one of his key sources, Iranian American aviation executive Farhad Azima. Solomon said the messages, which showed Azima floating the idea of the two of them going into business together, were put into a dossier and circulated in a successful effort to get him fired.

  • What Will Satellite-Connected Phones Do for Us? Not Much, for Now.

    Major telecom and tech companies such as Apple are starting to roll out features—like text messaging, SOS alerts and location tracking—that work with current or next-generation cellphones instead of relying on satellite-messaging tools. The first version of this technology is a big step forward for cellphones—but it likely won’t give us the “always connected” life people dream about. Then there are immediate issues: Devices have to have a clear view of the satellite to work, which could make the connectivity less effective in hilly areas or places with other tall structures.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New England Risks Winter Blackouts as Gas Supplies Tighten

    Severe cold spells in the Northeast could reduce the amount of gas available to generate electricity as more of it is burned to heat homes.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't my favorite e-commerce stock (I prefer Shopify's mission to put the power of commerce back in the hands of smaller merchants). Nevertheless, I've been buying Amazon because I think it's too cheap to ignore -- especially when considering the company's main breadwinner, public cloud computing pioneer AWS (Amazon Web Services).

  • 'Mark Zuckerberg is telling us he doesn't think he has a core business': Meta Analyst

    Meta Platforms stock continues to underperform tech peers as the social media company spends its money generating demand for a future in the metaverse.

  • More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

    When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that of dozens of people and advocates in healthcare, trucking, retail and other industries who complained recently to U.S. regulators that some companies charge employees who quit large sums of money for training.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse is getting slammed in internal documents: ‘An empty world is a sad world’

    So far relatively few users are sticking around in Meta’s Horizon Worlds, much less building worlds as the company had hoped.

  • Gazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt

    Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller on Sunday said plans to cap the price of Russian gas exports would cause supplies to be halted, echoing a similar threat from President Vladimir Putin. The conflict in Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas. "Such a one-sided decision is of course a violation of existing contracts, which would lead to a termination of supplies," Miller said in comments broadcast on state television.

  • Automobili Pininfarina is 'overwhelmed with positive response' to luxury EV: CEO

    Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson is driving change at the top of the car world food chain, meaning the high end, ultra luxury segment with the Battista GT hypercar. Each car is handmade in Italy by one of the venerated design houses in the business, taking nearly 2,000 man hours, and is powered by four Rimac-sourced electric motors at each well producing an astounding 1900 horsepower. And if you have to ask, each car costs over $2 million.

  • South Korean Internet Giant Offers Glimpse of a 5G Private Network Future

    Autonomous self-driving robots deliver coffee, lunch and packages. As network technologies improve, their tasks will get more complex.

  • Microsoft CEO: Cloud tech will help businesses 'do more with less' in tough times

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says the cloud can help companies become more efficient as they look for ways to save in the downturn.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Has No Immediate Plan to Bring Ads to WhatsApp

    Current plans to monetize WhatsApp do not include placing ads directly on the popular platform, sources told TheStreet.

  • Higher Heating Bills Poised to Hit U.S. Households This Winter

    Elevated prices for natural gas, heating oil, propane and electricity are colliding with forecasts for slightly colder temperatures.