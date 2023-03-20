U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

Dominion Energy Achieves Unique Honor

PR Newswire
·2 min read

  • Company makes CDP's 2022 'A' List for both Climate Change, Water Security

RICHMOND, Va., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has earned an "A" for both Climate Change and Water Security in the latest rankings from CDP. The grades denote the company's leadership in transparency and performance on climate change and water security. Dominion Energy was one of nearly 15,000 companies that were scored on their climate and/or water responses to CDP. Only 2% of those companies were awarded an "A" rating in either category.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)

"Actions speak louder," said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy's chair, president, and chief executive officer. "Our company is committed to leading the clean-energy transition — and to becoming the most sustainable energy company in America — while safely and sustainably providing reliable, affordable service to our customers. These results show we're succeeding. I'm immensely proud of all the Dominion Energy employees whose hard work and dedication to ethics, excellence, and the environment have earned us this distinction."

CDP — a nonprofit that operates a global disclosure system for investors, companies, and governments to manage their impact on the environment — believes in urgent action to address climate change and prevent environmental damage. Its scoring aligns with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, and its work is widely recognized as the gold standard of environmental reporting.

Dominion Energy's grades reflect scoring based on the CDP's Electric Utility evaluation criteria. While CDP requires companies to select a primary sector for which to be graded, in the interest of transparency, Dominion Energy also responded to questions about its 2021 gas operations for this scoring iteration.

In addition to its recognition from CDP, Dominion Energy currently holds an AA rating (leader band) from the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating firm MSCI for its management of ESG issues, and has been named a Trendsetter from the Center for Political Accountability and the Zicklin Center for Business Ethics and Research at the University of Pennsylvania.

About 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-achieves-unique-honor-301776478.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

