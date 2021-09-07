Dominion Energy Donates $1.5 Million to Nonprofit Partners Meeting Critical Community Needs

- Grants focus on housing, health care and food security in Dominion Energy service area

- Grants will be shared by 206 organizations across eight states

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded grants to 206 nonprofit organizations in eight states to help feed, house and care for people in need. Totaling more than $1.5 million, the grants will support essential human services. This is the sixth year the company has awarded more than $1 million to meet critical community needs.

"The pandemic amplified the most basic human needs including food, shelter and medical care," said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "We are proud to support these worthy non-profits across our footprint, making a tremendous impact in their local communities. This work is more important now than ever."

Applications were open to eligible organizations in states across Dominion Energy's footprint. A few examples of this year's grant recipients include:

Always Home (Mystic, Connecticut) to provide homelessness prevention and shelter diversion of low-income families with minor children.

Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio (Canton, Ohio) to help low-income homeowners in Canton, Ohio make necessary repairs to their homes they otherwise wouldn't be able to afford.

Avalon: A Center for Women and Children (Williamsburg, Virginia) to purchase and install generators at Avalon's apartment buildings, which house survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Autism Society of North Carolina (Raleigh, North Carolina) to provide recreational, educational

Edisto Indian Free Medical Clinic (Ridgeville, South Carolina) to provide free primary medical care, medications and laboratory tests for low-income individuals and families.

Children's Center (Salt Lake City, Utah) to provide comprehensive mental health services to young children who have experienced trauma and need additional support beyond outpatient services.

For more on charitable giving programs and a full list of recipients, visit Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation .

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed more than $58 million in 2020 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

