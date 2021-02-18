U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,934.25
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,615.00
    +66.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,711.75
    +12.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.10
    +5.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.85
    +0.71 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.70
    +6.90 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    27.44
    +0.13 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3010
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    21.50
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.7500
    -0.1210 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,191.49
    +2,781.32 (+5.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.52
    +66.51 (+6.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,710.90
    -37.96 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,385.04
    +92.85 (+0.31%)
     

Dominion Energy Urges Customers to Prepare for Second Ice Storm

·4 min read
- Virginia crews gearing up for another destructive ice storm arriving Thursday

- Customers should prepare for a multi-day restoration event

- Crews have safely restored service to 99% of the 290,000 customers impacted from first ice storm

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy Virginia crews are preparing for a second round of ice and freezing rain as they wrap up restoration efforts following last weekend's destructive ice storm. The second ice storm is expected to begin Thursday, and it could potentially be more impactful than the most recent ice event that left more than 290,000 customers without power. Dominion Energy crews and contractors are prepared to respond to power outages and customers should be prepared for the possibility of being without power for multiple days.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)

More than 6,000 workers – including crews from 12 states, Washington D.C., and Canada – have been working around the clock for the past five days to restore power from the worst ice storm in Virginia since January 2000. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dominion Energy crews have restored service to nearly 99% of the 290,000 customers who lost power. Damage has been reported at more than 9,600 work locations, and crews have made the necessary repairs at more than 9,200 of those sites. Work will continue tonight until all customers are restored.

Dominion Energy is closely watching the weather forecast and preparing for a second ice storm to hit parts of Virginia, including Southside, the Piedmont Valley, the Richmond metro area, and parts of Northern Virginia. The company encourages customers to monitor the weather and prepare for power outages that could last for multiple days. Learn about how customers can prepare.

"We know many of our customers have already endured multiple days without power and we appreciate their patience as our crews work to restore service as safely and quickly as possible. Whether you lost power or not, now is not the time to let your guard down," said Charlene Whitfield, senior vice president of Power Delivery for Dominion Energy. "Unfortunately, this second ice storm will likely bring a new round of power outages. Our crews have been working long hours to restore service and will continue to work around the clock to assist our customers. We ask for your continued patience and that all customers prepare for the possibility of losing power for multiple days."

Major ice storms, like the one approaching, have the potential to cause more damage and more challenging working conditions than a hurricane. A fast-moving hurricane rolls through and the damage is done; but days of freezing rain cause ice accumulation to gradually build up and outages continue to occur even as crews make repairs. Ice also slows down the power restoration process because it causes extremely dangerous travel conditions and makes some areas nearly impossible to access.

To ensure the fastest response, Dominion Energy asks that customers report their power outages. The fastest way to report or track an outage is using the Dominion Energy app or online at DominionEnergy.com. Customers may also call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report an outage.

Here's how customers can stay safe:

  • Beware of downed power lines and remember that they could be covered by snow. Assume they are energized and dangerous. Please remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others also avoid the downed line. Virginia and North Carolina customers should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) right away to report a downed power line.

  • Ensure generators are properly connected. Be sure they are fueled, tested and connected in a well-ventilated area outdoors. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and crews working to restore power.

For photos and video, visit our website: Multimedia | Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-urges-customers-to-prepare-for-second-ice-storm-301230494.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

