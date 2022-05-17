Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces Shareholders Meeting Results

Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the following seven (7) director nominees were elected at today’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders:



VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) Gary Mauris 35,277,984 99.994% 2,066 0.006% Chris Kayat 35,277,984 99.994% 2,066 0.006% Trevor Bruno 34,930,884 99.010% 349,166 0.990% James Bell 35,275,384 99.987% 4,666 0.013% Kingsley Ward 35,259,384 99.941% 20,666 0.059% Ron Gratton 35,264,384 99.956% 15,666 0.044% Dennis Sykora 35,275,384 99.987% 4,666 0.013%

In addition:

The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation was approved with 35,280,432 (100%) of the votes cast for and none of the votes withheld.



A special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Articles of the Corporation to delete Section 2 of the “Other Provisions” that allows for directors of the Corporation to serve for three-year terms was approved with 33,889,584 (96.059%) of the votes cast for and 1,390,466 (3.941%) of the votes against.



An ordinary resolution approving, ratifying and confirming the new stock option plan of the Corporation was approved with 33,594,838 (95.223%%) of the votes cast for and 1,685,212 (4.777%) of the votes against.



About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

The DLC Group is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~7,750 agents and 530 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell

Co-President

403-560-0821

jbell@dlcg.ca Robin Burpee

Co-Chief Financial Officer

403-455-9670

rburpee@dlcg.ca Amar Leekha

Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets

403-455-6671

aleekha@dlcg.ca







